This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – September 18, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• CCA Applauds Federal Priority for Nation-Building Projects• Call for Entries: 2026 Governor General’s Medals in Architecture Now Open• Lethbridge Water Treatment Plant Upgrades Awarded to Graham• Project showcase: Commercial and industrial buildings are made possible through an ingenious system of pre-engineering to provide integrity and strength• Episode 12: From Indie Rock Band to Tech Founder | OpenSpace CEO• Quebec Developer Groupe HD Expands into Private Senior Housing Projects• Build Canada Homes Set to Double Construction and Restore Housing Affordability• Using AI Agents to Close Process Gaps in Construction• Where's my money? Cracking the code on construction profits• Boris & Associates Launches New Service to Enhance Construction Project Efficiency• One Month Away: Building Transformations Toronto Summit – Secure Your Spot Today• Always Instilling a Solution-Provider Mindset: The Legacy of Keith Kerr• Turning Customer Data into Value• CMHC Reports Housing Starts Growth Despite August Slowdown• Egis Acquires Ecometrix to Strengthen Environmental Services in Canada• Efficiently Unload Aggregate-No Tipping Required• RONA Carp unveils revamped store with grand opening celebration• The Role of AI in Utilities and Facility Management – Free AIA-Approved Webinar• ACEC-Ontario Announces 2025–2026 Board of Directors• Prime Staffing Joins Faber Connect, Creating Canada’s Largest Skilled Trades Network• Canadian Building Permits Edge Down in July• RAIC Opens Call for Submissions for 2026 Annual Architectural Awards• Gracorp’s Adrien Rahbar a Top 40 Under 40 in Canadian Construction• Workforce Development in Focus: METALCON 2025 Launches Expanded Training Programs• 360 EEC Acquires Outcome Consultants to Expand Mining and Environmental Capabilities• Canada’s Net-Zero Transition Could Create Up to 9.5 Million Job-Years in ConstructionStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine , a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

