Sun Exotic Delivers on Canadians’ Healthy Goals, Bringing Authentic Flavors without the "High Sugar" Label

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Health Canada’s new front-of-package nutrition labels come into effect, Rubicon Exotic is ahead of the curve with its Sun Exotic line of tropical juices, formulated with half the sugar of typical juice drinks. Unlike many competitors, Sun Exotic will not carry a “high in sugar” warning label, a clear advantage for health-conscious shoppers seeking flavor without compromise.A New Standard for Juice in CanadaThe new black-and-white labels are intended to help consumers make quick, informed choices about their diet and are required for products that contain 15 per cent or more of the daily value of sugar, saturated fat, or sodium. With the food industry having until January 1, 2026, to comply with these new regulations, Rubicon Exotic is setting a new standard by launching a product that aligns with healthier lifestyles.“Canadian consumers are catching up with global shifts in both consumer behavior and product regulation,” said Ali Razmi, Digital Marketing Specialist, Rubicon Exotic. “By introducing Sun Exotic, we’re providing an alternative to traditional juice drinks—one that delivers authentic Caribbean flavor, but also fits seamlessly into healthier lifestyles.”The Canadian beverage market is at a turning point, with parents and families increasingly looking for products that balance taste and wellness. We saw this firsthand in our engagement with the Caribbean and Black Canadian communities, who told us they wanted bold flavors without the high-sugar content.Sun Exotic meets this demand with:➡️ 50% less sugar and calories than typical juice drinks, achieved through natural stevia sweetening.➡️ No preservatives or artificial colours, ensuring clean-label appeal.➡️ Bold, authentic flavors such as Pineapple Ginger, Fruit Punch, and Mango Carrot, inspired by Caribbean culinary traditions.“Sun Exotic is a testament to what happens when you listen to your consumers,” added Razmi. “They told us they wanted less sugar and authentic flavors, and we delivered a product that meets both needs. It's about setting a new standard for juice in Canada by co-creating with the community.”The debut lineup is available in 1L family-size cartons at Walmart, Loblaws, FreshCo, Sobeys, Food Basics, Real Canadian Superstore, and other major retailers nationwide.About Rubicon ExoticRubicon Exotic is a leader in flavor-forward beverages, blending authentic global tastes with Canadian manufacturing standards. Every product is made with carefully selected, high-quality ingredients, and no shortcuts on flavor. From exotic juices to cultural favorites, Rubicon delivers bold, authentic drinks that honor tradition, support healthier lifestyles, and meet the highest standards of quality consumers can taste.Media Contact:

