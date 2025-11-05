Onward Breaks Ground on New Affordable Housing Development in Currie

72 homes coming to Calgary’s southwest with support from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Canada Lands Company and The City of Calgary

This groundbreaking is a milestone in building a stronger community. Today, we are one step closer to welcoming new neighbours into a community where everyone belongs.” — Martina Jileckova, CEO of Onward

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onward is officially breaking ground on a new affordable housing development in Calgary’s community of Currie. The project will bring 72 new mixed-income homes to the city, supported by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s (CMHC) Federal Lands Initiative, Canada Lands Company and the City of Calgary’s Housing Incentive Program.Located at 203 and 208 Calais Drive SW, the two-site development includes a four-storey apartment building with 62 units and a 10-unit townhouse complex, designed to be inclusive, sustainable, and integrated into the surrounding community.“With support from CMHC, Canada Lands Company and The City of Calgary, we’re moving forward on our mission to provide affordable, well-cared-for homes for Calgarians,” said Martina Jileckova, CEO of Onward. “This groundbreaking is a milestone in building a stronger community. Today, we are one step closer to welcoming new neighbours into a community where everyone belongs.”Onward acquired the land through the Federal Lands Initiative, a program led by CMHC that helps turn surplus federal lands and buildings into affordable housing. The land is stewarded by Canada Lands Company, the developer responsible for Currie. Onward was selected for this site based on its long-standing success in delivering quality affordable housing throughout Calgary. “We are delighted to welcome Onward Homes to our Currie community. This groundbreaking marks an exciting addition and a meaningful step for us and the deserving families who will call this community home,” said Stéphan Déry, President and CEO, Canada Lands Company.”The City of Calgary is supporting the development through its Housing Incentive Program, which encourages the creation of affordable homes across the city.“Strong partnerships like this one are key to achieving our housing goals,” said Reid Hendry, Chief Housing Officer, at The City of Calgary. “Through programs like the Housing Incentive Program, we’re helping organizations like Onward deliver lasting solutions to Calgary’s housing challenges.”Sustainability is a key focus of the project. The buildings are designed to exceed the National Energy Code and feature green space, bike parking, and accessible layouts. All homes will follow Onward’s mixed-income model, ensuring high-quality housing for a broad spectrum of Calgarians.Construction of the Currie #1 apartment building is beginning soon. The Currie #2 townhomes will follow in spring 2026.About OnwardOnward is a Calgary-based nonprofit affordable housing provider serving over 3,000 residents across 33 buildings. Committed to the Housing First principle and a mixed-income model, Onward provides inclusive, pet-friendly homes that promote community integration, well-being, and opportunity.About Canada Lands CompanyCanada Lands Company is a self-financing federal Crown corporation specializing in real estate development and attraction management. Since 1995, it has contributed to enriching communities and the Canadian experience by unlocking the full potential of the properties it owns and operates in Montréal and across Canada. The Company acquires, transforms, and reintegrates surplus federal lands into sought-after communities, helping to create housing. Canada Lands is also a recognized leader in managing iconic tourist attractions, including the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto, as well as the Montreal Science Centre and the Old Port of Montreal. Canada Lands strives to increase economic, social, and environmental value in all its real estate and attraction projects and is proud to have generated over $1.3 billion in economic benefits for the Government of Canada since its inception

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.