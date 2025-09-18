State Visit by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Arab Republic of Egypt, 19 to 22 September 2025

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will make a State Visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt from 19 to 22 September 2025, at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. This is President Tharman’s first State Visit to the Middle East and North Africa and will reaffirm Singapore’s longstanding relations with Egypt.

President Tharman will be accorded a State Welcome Ceremony at the Al Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo. He will call on President Al Sisi, who will host a State Banquet in President Tharman’s honour. President Tharman will also meet with Prime Minister Dr Mostafa Madbouly, following which both leaders will co-officiate the opening of the Singapore-Egypt Business Forum. President Tharman will meet separately with Grand Imam of Al Azhar Prof Dr Ahmed Al Tayyeb and Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of Saint Mark.

President Tharman will also visit the Egyptian Red Crescent headquarters and the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and meet the Singaporean community at a reception to commemorate SG60.

President Tharman will be accompanied by Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and for Health Tan Kiat How, Members of Parliament Hazlina Abdul Halim and Ng Shi Xuan, as well as officials from the President’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Social and Family Development, Enterprise Singapore, Islamic Religious Council of Singapore and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise. President Tharman will also be joined by a business delegation led by Chairman of the Singapore Business Federation Teo Siong Seng.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

18 SEPTEMBER 2025