Marylou’s Coffee to Offer 99-Cent Medium Coffee on National Coffee Day – September 29

Get a medium hot or iced Marylou's Coffee for 99¢ on National Coffee Day!

HINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate National Coffee Day on Monday, September 29, Marylou’s Coffee will offer guests a 99-cent medium hot or iced regular or gourmet coffee. All 46 Marylou’s locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are participating in the 99-cent promotion to help mark the global celebration of coffee. There is a limit of one per customer at the reduced price.

Founded in 1986 in Hanover, MA, Marylou’s Coffee now has 46 locations, including 41 in Massachusetts and 5 in Rhode Island. For information or locations, visit www.marylous.com.



