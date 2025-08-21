Ten Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers Attorneys Named 'Best Lawyers' for 2026

Ten attorneys from Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. in Boston have been named to the 2026 Best Lawyers list.

Two Additional Attorneys Named to Best Lawyers® “Ones to Watch” List

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ten attorneys from the law firm of Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. have been named to the 32nd annual edition of Best Lawyers®, while two attorneys from the firm have been named to the Best Lawyers 2026 “Ones to Watch” list. The Best Lawyers award is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, as it is conferred on a lawyer by their peers.

Those attorneys recognized as Best Lawyers 2026 are:

• Richard P. Breed III for Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law and Trusts and Estates Law

• Albert A. DeNapoli for Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Litigation - Trusts and Estates

• Mark S. Furman for Commercial Litigation and Litigation - Trusts and Estates

• Jeffrey P. Hart for Tax Law and Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law

• Stephen Kutenplon for Real Estate Law

• Karen L. McKenna for Trusts and Estates Law

• William R. Rodgers for Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law

• Melissa E. Sydney for Trusts and Estates Law

• Edward D. Tarlow for Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law and Trusts and Estates Law

• David Valente for Trusts and Estates Law

Those attorneys noted as Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch,” which recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers, are:

• Robert Leone for Commercial Litigation

• Alexander Macheras for Tax Law and Trusts and Estates Law

Founded in 1991, Tarlow Breed Hart & Rodgers, P.C. is located at 101 Huntington Avenue, Prudential Center, Boston, MA. The firm has practice areas focused on Corporate Law & Business Transactions, Estate Planning & Administration, Family Business, Hospitality Law, Litigation & Dispute Resolution, Real Estate, and Taxation. For additional information, visit www.tbhr-law.com or call (617) 218-2000.

