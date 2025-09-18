Alita establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Alita, an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused healthcare technology company, today announced it is establishing operations in Charleston County. The company’s investment will create 17 new jobs.

Alita is an AI-powered agent that automates admissions, intake, and hiring for post-acute and senior care providers, engaging families and job seekers 24/7 so staff can focus on people, rather than paperwork.

Alita is leasing a new office space in the Harbor Entrepreneur Center, located at 11 Ewall St. in Mount Pleasant.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Alita team should contact info@alitahealth.ai.

QUOTES

“In a world that’s gone remote, the only way to build a magnetic headquarters, one that attracts the brightest minds in healthcare and AI, is to offer more than just a desk. Charleston County has it all: year-round sunshine, a rising tech scene, and that rare mix of ambition and southern hospitality. It’s the kind of place where work-life balance isn’t just a perk, it’s the point. If we’re going to transform post-acute care, we’re going to do it here. On the beach, in the office and everywhere in between.” -Alita Co-Founder and CEO Matt Rosa

“Our state is committed to fostering an innovative business environment, and we are pleased to welcome Alita to the roster of technology companies operating here. By investing and creating new jobs in Charleston County, Alita’s new operation will benefit the local community for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by Alita is another big win for the dynamic technology industry in Charleston County and South Carolina. We congratulate Alita on this new operation and look forward to seeing what the future holds for this innovative company.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"Charleston County is proud to welcome Alita, a company that represents the future of healthcare technology. Their investment in our community and their innovative use of AI to enhance patient and recruitment experiences are a powerful example of how we're attracting leading-edge companies and high-tech jobs to the region. We are excited to see Alita grow and thrive here.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Rev. Dr. Kylon Jerome Middleton

FIVE FAST FACTS