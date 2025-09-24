Yardney Water Filtration Systems Expands Representative Network with Hennesy Mechanical Sales and O’Connor Sales, Inc.

Strategic partnerships strengthen support for municipal, irrigation and landscape markets

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yardney Water Filtration Systems , a leader in water filtration solutions for agriculture, golf, turf, landscape, industrial, commercial and municipal markets worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Hennesy Mechanical Sales and O’Connor Sales, Inc. to its growing network of elite sales representatives. These partnerships reflect Yardney’s continued commitment to technical excellence, responsive customer support and the expansion of its presence in key markets.This strategic expansion strengthens Yardney’s capabilities across the municipal, irrigation and landscape sectors, enabling faster response times, deeper market insight and enhanced access to trusted filtration solutions through expert regional representation.Hennesy Mechanical Sales, a division of DXP Enterprises, will support Yardney’s efforts by delivering high-performance water and wastewater treatment equipment, technical consultation and project support in Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso County, Texas. Their team brings decades of experience and a reputation for quality service across a range of municipal applications.With more than 40 years in the industry, O’Connor Sales, Inc. will exclusively represent Yardney’s solutions in the irrigation and landscape markets across California and Nevada. Drawing on their deep expertise, the firm specializes in guiding projects through the engineering specification phase, ensuring Yardney’s products are integrated into early-stage design and planning with engineers and project stakeholders.“We’re excited to bolster our US presence by welcoming Hennesy Mechanical Sales and O’Connor Sales, Inc. to the Yardney network,” said Chris Phillips, president of Yardney Water Filtration Systems. “Both firms bring deep technical knowledge, trusted relationships and a commitment to quality. Together, these partnerships enable us to provide meaningful solutions and enduring value for our customers.”“Partnering with Yardney gives us the opportunity to offer proven, innovative filtration technologies that directly align with our mission to serve clients with excellence,” said Jefferson Pals, president of Hennesy Mechanical Sales. “We’re excited to align with a company that values performance, reliability and fosters long-term customer relationships.”“Yardney’s focus on performance, engineering-driven design, and long-term results makes them a natural fit for our team,” said John TenBroek, president of O’Connor Sales, Inc. “We look forward to helping project stakeholders implement smarter, more efficient solutions that deliver lasting value.”These network additions reinforce Yardney’s core values—play for each other, act with integrity, deliver results, ownership, and customer obsession—by strengthening the company’s market presence and ensuring continued excellence in every customer interaction.Yardney Water Filtration Systems will exhibit at the 2025 Water Environment Federation’s Technical Exhibition and Conference (WEFTEC) from September 29 to October 1 in Chicago, located at booth #7235. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to learn more about Yardney’s filtration technologies, meet the team, and explore how its solutions support a wide range of water treatment applications. Additional information is available at www.yardneyfilters.com About Yardney Water Filtration SystemsFounded in 1965, Yardney Water Filtration Systems is a recognized leader in water filtration solutions for agriculture, golf, turf, landscape, industrial, commercial, and municipal markets worldwide. Featuring built-to-last fabrication and Made in USA quality, Yardney filters deliver reliable, long-term performance and extended product lifecycles. Yardney’s offerings include filtration systems in either ASME code or non-code construction utilizing technologies such as manual and automatic screen filters, centrifugal sand separators, sand media, multimedia, granular activated carbon (GAC), and specialized media to address contaminants such as iron, manganese, arsenic, and PFAS. The company supports a sales network spanning the United States, Mexico, and Europe, bolstered by strategic dealer alliances that ensure a robust global presence.###

