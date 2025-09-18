The Travel Trends Podcast Launches Season 6: “Captains of Industry”

Travel Trends Podcast Season 6

Featuring the World’s Most Influential Leaders Shaping the Future of Travel

This season, we're connecting our global community directly with the titans of travel - the decision-makers whose choices are shaping our industry’s next decade.” — Dan Christian

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Travel Trends Podcast , the #1 B2B travel podcast with listeners in more than 125 countries, has officially launched its highly anticipated sixth season, Captains of Industry! Running from September 10, 2025 through January 2026, the season delivers exclusive conversations with the visionaries, innovators, and disruptors defining the future of global travel. Season 6 will explore the ideas, strategies, and leadership decisions driving the global travel community forward. New episodes will give travel professionals direct access to the strategies and insights of industry heavyweights - arming them with actionable ideas to grow their businesses, stay ahead of disruption, and seize the next wave of opportunity.The star-studded guest lineup includes:Chris Hemmeter, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Thayer VenturesTao Tao, Co-Founder & COO, GetYourGuideHeidi Durflinger, CEO, EF Education FirstVince Kadlubek, Co-founder, Meow WolfLaurel Greatrix, Vice President, ViatorErik Blachford, Former CEO, ExpediaJoe Pine, Bestselling Author, The Experience Economy"This season, we're connecting our global community directly with the titans of travel - the decision-makers whose choices are shaping our industry’s next decade," said host Dan Christian, founder of Travel Trends Podcast. "Listeners will walk away with insider knowledge and practical strategies to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving travel landscape.”This season will feature more than 20 episodes exploring five urgent themes defining the industry’s future: airlines, loyalty, sustainability, emerging multi-day tour operators, and in-destination experiences. New episodes are released every Wednesday across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.The season is made possible through the support of its official title sponsors: Holafly, PayCompass, Propellic, Kaptio, Civitatis, and WeRoad.For more information, please contact katherine@traveltrendspodcast.com###About Travel Trends PodcastThe Travel Trends Podcast is the #1 B2B travel podcast and your ultimate guide to exploring the evolving travel industry. Hosted by travel industry executive Dan Christian, the show uncovers the latest trends, innovations, and compelling stories shaping the way we explore the globe. Learn more at traveltrendspodcast.com

