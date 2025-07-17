Travel Trends Podcast and Forbes Travel Guide Unveil Season 2 of the Hospitality Series: "Leaders Behind the Stars"

Forbes Travel Guide Hospitality Series with Travel Trends Podcast

Listen to the 10-part Series Recorded Live at The Summit in Monaco

Our partnership with Travel Trends allows us to amplify these stories and share the incredible work of our industry leaders with a global audience. It’s a testament to the power of storytelling.” — Amanda Frasier

MONACO, FRANCE, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Travel Trends Podcast is thrilled to announce the launch of the second season of its acclaimed Hospitality Series , in collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury hospitality. This 10-part series, recorded live at The Summit in Monaco, the premier annual luxury travel conference hosted by FTG, spotlights the "Leaders Behind the Stars" - the visionaries shaping the future of luxury travel and hospitality.Building on the success of their inaugural partnership, this year’s series dives deeper into the stories of those driving excellence in the industry. From properties embarking on their Star-Rated journey to those celebrating Five-Star accolades, the series offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the people and passion behind the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Rating system.“This series is a celebration of the incredible individuals who make luxury hospitality extraordinary,” says Dan Christian, Host of the Travel Trends Podcast. “It’s an honor to share their stories and insights with our audience, and I’m grateful to Forbes Travel Guide for their continued partnership in bringing these narratives to life.”“The Summit is a unique gathering of the brightest minds in luxury hospitality, where innovation, collaboration, and excellence take center stage,” says Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings at Forbes Travel Guide. “Our partnership with the Travel Trends Podcast allows us to amplify these stories and share the incredible work of our industry leaders with a global audience. It’s a testament to the power of storytelling and the shared commitment to elevating the guest experience.”The series features a stellar lineup of guests, including:- Malcolm Hendry, Managing Director of Hotel 41, The Rubens at the Palace, and 100 Princes Street, discusses his team’s journey to earning and maintaining Forbes Travel Guide’s coveted Five-Star rating for nine consecutive years.- Sarah McIntosh, Hotel Manager at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, sharing her inspiring journey from room attendant to leading a Five-Star property.- Scott Campbell, Director of Revenue Management at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, and Jeff Wielgopolan, Service Director at Meadowood Napa Valley, discussing the art of delivering world-class service.- Roberto Protezione, General Manager of Castelfalfi, on transforming a Tuscan estate into an ultra-luxury destination.- Pierre-Louis Renou, General Manager of Carlton Cannes, on the leadership behind its Five-Star transformation.The episodes also highlight groundbreaking initiatives announced at The Summit, such as FTG’s ATELIER CX, a consulting studio redefining customer experience, and BOND CO.LAB, a platform fostering collaborations between luxury hotels and ultra-luxury brands.Season 2 of the Hospitality Series is now available on the Travel Trends Podcast website -ENDS-About Forbes Travel Guide “We Verify Luxury™”Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises and their restaurants. The Summit is Forbes Travel Guide’s annual event that brings together the worlds of travel and luxury for the most glamorous and thought-provoking trade show in the world.View summit.forbestravelguide.com to learn more.About Travel Trends PodcastThe Travel Trends Podcast is where industry leaders converge to share & shape the future of travel. Designed for industry experts, emerging entrepreneurs, seasoned executives, and dedicated travel professionals, the podcast highlights insights, strategies, and connections that propel brands to new heights in the travel sector.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.