Blacksford Expands Partnerships to Include Travel Advisors, Creators, and Affiliates

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacksford, the highest-rated premium RV rental company in the U.S., is proud to announce its new partnership program for travel advisors , alongside its existing collaborations with creators and affiliates . These initiatives aim to connect more travelers with the joy of luxurious, hassle-free RV vacations to iconic destinations like Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Zion, and beyond. The announcement comes on the heels of 100 percent year-over-year sales growth and a national feature on All Access with Andy Garcia , spotlighting how Blacksford is revolutionizing the RV rental experience.Blacksford’s Travel Advisor Program offers a unique way for travel professionals to grow their business while providing clients with unforgettable experiences. Advisors can earn competitive commissions—averaging $600 per booking—on vacation packages that include premium RV rentals, campground reservations, and curated itineraries. With seamless booking support, complimentary FAM trips, and detailed training, Blacksford ensures advisors have the tools they need to succeed.“Our goal is to make RV travel accessible, luxurious, and stress-free for everyone,” said Becky Goodell, CEO and co-owner of Blacksford. “By partnering with travel advisors, creators, and affiliates, we’re expanding our reach and helping more people create lasting memories in the great outdoors.”In addition to their new Travel Advisor program, Blacksford continues to collaborate with creators and affiliates who share a passion for adventure and exploration. Affiliates earn $125 per rental booked through their referral links, while their followers enjoy a $50 discount. With access to custom tracking tools, promotional materials, and high conversion rates, the program is designed to be both rewarding and easy to use.As featured in a recent segment of All Access with Andy Garcia, Blacksford is transforming the RV rental industry with its fleet of brand-new, fully stocked luxury RVs, white-glove service, and customer-first approach. Every rental includes unlimited mileage, 24/7 on-trip support, and airport pick-up/drop-off—delivering a truly elevated experience that makes RV travel effortless and unforgettable.“We believe RV travel to national parks has the potential to create unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences—when done the right way,” adds Goodell. “By partnering with travel advisors, creators, and affiliates, we’re making it easier than ever for more people to embark on these incredible journeys with confidence and ease.”For more information about partnering with Blacksford, visit:Travel Advisors: www.blacksford.com/travel-advisors Creators and Affiliates: www.blacksford.com/affiliate-program -ENDS-About BlacksfordBlacksford rents premium RVs from its hubs in Yellowstone/Bozeman, Las Vegas and Phoenix. All Blacksford RVs are fully stocked with everything renters need for the trip (just bring a suitcase). Blacksford’s white glove service includes free airport pick-up and drop-off, extensive training on how to operate an RV, and 24/7 on-trip assistance. Learn more at: http://www.blacksford.com/start-your-adventure Media Contact:

