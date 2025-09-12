GJW+ Original Animated Modern Fairytale for a New Generation ‘Mina’ to Premiere on September 12

Mina Mina Official Poster

GJW+ Original Animated Modern Fairytale for a New Generation ‘Mina’ Inspires Families with Hope and Positive Values, Premiering September 12

Princess Mina embodies resilience and independence. Her compassionate spirit perfectly reflects Gan Jing Kids’ mission to nurture kindness, respect, and positive values in every child.” — Gan Jing World CEO Dr. Sherry Yin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful North American theatrical debut of the modern fairytale Mina, the popular independent social media and video streaming platform Gan Jing World (GJW) will premiere the animated feature on September 12 on its streaming platform GJW+ and Gan Jing Kids—a new children’s platform that provides child-friendly content without addictive algorithms, as announced today by GJW CEO Dr. Sherry Yin.

“We chose Mina as Gan Jing World’s very first exclusive original film release in North America because its story is full of hope and positive values close to our hearts. We truly hope this film touches the lives of children and families in a meaningful way—especially at a time when the online environment is overwhelmed with unhealthy content,” says Dr. Yin at Mina’s premiere event in New York.

Produced by Magic Frame Pictures and Creation Entertainment Media, Mina reinvents the fairy tale genre with humor, adventure, and heartwarming lessons designed to uplift families and children.

“This story and its unique characters from diverse cultural backgrounds, stand out from other fairytales. Inspired by aspects of some of the most beloved fairytales, the film has so much to offer including an inspiring brave princess, an array of breathtaking locations, spectacular visual effects, and a whole lot of action! We are excited to bring this original film to audiences in North America through our great partner Gan Jing World who shares great traditional value and mission which aligns with us,” comments Lidia Chirita, Producer at Magic Frame Animation.

In this modern twist on a classic fairy tale, a headstrong princess is kidnapped by an evil sorcerer. While her scholarly fiancé embarks on an epic quest and must use his wits to rescue her, she refuses to wait—boldly challenging her captors and plotting a daring escape.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker, Alex Tsitsilin (The Snow Queen series), and written by Analisa LaBianco (Beverly Hills Chihuahua) and Jeffery Spencer (Secret Magic Control Agency), the film features a cast including Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld, Dan Edwards, and Vanessa Johansson, with an original score by Sefi Carmel. The animated movie has been praised as “a modern fairy tale for a new generation.”

The film tells a story of a princess, Mina, who is kidnapped by an evil sorcerer targeting princesses. Her father promises that whoever can rescue her can have his daughter’s hand in marriage and inherit the kingdom. While her suitors and the scholar Ronan, to whom she has already promised to marry, venture into the unknown to rescue her. Mina, a heroine who refuses to wait for rescue, and other captured princesses take their rescue into their own hands.

“Princess Mina embodies resilience and independence. She not only stands strong on her own but also lovingly guides her friends through challenges, always putting their needs before her own,” adds Dr. Yin. “This compassionate spirit perfectly reflects Gan Jing Kids’ mission to nurture kindness, respect, and positive values in every child.”

Touted as “the safest platform for values-based learning & fun,” Gan Jing Kids utilizes a triple-layer safety framework to deliver educational and fun content curated around six expert-recommended educational principles, including cognitive development, language, storytelling, and STEM learning. Gan Jing Kids, Gan Jing World’s new children’s platform, was officially launched with the release of ‘Mina.’

Starting September 12, 2025, Mina will stream exclusively on GJW+ and Gan Jing Kids in North America, available via subscription and rent options.

https://www.ganjingworld.com/gjwplus/detail/mina-premiering-sep-12/1hsb99hqe8m4wDYPaF6vN2j1O12a1c

About Gan Jing Kids

Gan Jing Kids - “The Safest Platform for Values-Based Learning & Fun”—offers safe, inspiring entertainment curated for families and trusted by 100% of parents to be free from harmful content. With a triple-layered safety model and programming built around six expert-recommended educational values, the platform provides kid-friendly shows organized by age groups and categories, completely free from harmful or inappropriate content. https://www.ganjingworld.com/gjwplus/kids

About Gan Jing World

Gan Jing World is an independent social media and video streaming platform guided by its core value, “Technology for Humanity,” which means using technology to serve people and promote kindness, respect and trust among individuals, families, and society. Its non-addictive algorithms prioritize meaningful information and content. It values freedom of speech, protects privacy and provides a refuge for voices often silenced. With the launch of Gan Jing Kids, Gan Jing World continues its mission to promote kindness, respect, and positive values in every child. In just three short years, GJW has launched Gan Jing Cloud for secure, censorship-free storage, the privacy-first Gan Jing Browser, and Gan Jing Meeting for reliable video calls. https://www.ganjingworld.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.