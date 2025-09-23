Business Reporter: Generative AI is transforming legal teams from an obstacle into a partner in innovation

LexisNexis® publishes its The Department of Yes white paper

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, LexisNexis talks about the extent to which in-house counsel are using AI for legal research, drafting and contract management, as well as how AI deployments bring new efficiencies and facilitate closer collaboration with other departments. For decades, in-house legal teams have been viewed as gatekeepers and referred to as the “Department of No.” A new LexisNexis white paper, The Department of Yes , reveals how generative AI is reshaping this role into a strategic, business-driving function.In collaboration with Corporate Counsel Business Journal, LexisNexis survey in-house legal leaders to identify drivers behind their AI adoption. The study found that 86 per cent reported improved work efficiency due to AI and 96% believe AI will be used within their departments within the next 5 years.. The result is a marked increase in efficiency: 86 per cent of surveyed professionals report that AI has improved productivity, enabling lawyers to focus more time on strategic, high-value work. The article also draws on findings from the LexisNexis Future of Work Report: 2025, which shows that 82 per cent of professionals are ready to adopt new technologies. Legal teams are already embracing this change.Technology adoption alone isn’t enough though. To become a true “Department of Yes,” legal teams need a clear roadmap. That begins with identifying high-impact use cases and selecting purpose-built AI tools designed for transparency and accuracy. These solutions must integrate seamlessly with existing systems while prioritising security and compliance.To learn more about the roadmap that helps reshape in-house legal teams into strategic business partners, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

