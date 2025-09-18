AMC Global appoints Lorraine Gipson as Vice President of Sales & Business Development

Gipson to accelerate growth for VerifiedViews™, AMC Global’s rapid-response solution for capturing high-quality, purchase-verified product reviews

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies and brand tracking, has appointed Lorraine Gipson as Vice President of Sales & Business Development. In this role, Gipson will lead the expansion of VerifiedViews™, AMC Global’s solution that captures verified, post-purchase product reviews and user-generated content directly from authentic consumers.

Gipson brings deep expertise in digital engagement, new business growth, and client partnerships. Over the course of her career, she has developed scalable, omnichannel solutions that drive awareness, conversion, and long-term brand loyalty. Her background spans senior leadership roles in start-ups, mid-market, and Fortune 500 organizations, with a consistent focus on delivering measurable ROI and profitable results across diverse brand categories.

At AMC Global, Gipson will spearhead business development for VerifiedViews™, introducing the solution to new industry partners and integrating it into broader research initiatives. She will focus on helping brands strengthen content credibility, meet retailer requirements, and elevate go-to-market strategies for both established portfolios and new product launches.

“Lorraine is a proven sales leader with a strong understanding of what drives consumer action,” said Ken Roshkoff, President and CEO at AMC Global. “Her passion for helping clients succeed and her deep knowledge of the ratings and reviews space make her an ideal fit as we continue to scale VerifiedViews™.”

VerifiedViews™ enables brands to gather high-quality ratings and reviews and UGC from verified consumers shortly after purchase, enhancing authenticity and helping brands with trusted content across retail, DTC, and eCommerce channels. The solution complements AMC Global’s broader suite of pre-launch, launch-phase, and post-launch research tools.

About AMC Global

AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-Up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize new products through a deep understanding of purchaser and shopper perspectives, backed by an extensive normative database. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. www.amcglobal.com

