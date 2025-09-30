Winners of the 2025 Esomar Awards are announced in Prague

Winners of the 2025 Esomar Awards

Global brands, agencies, and innovators recognised for groundbreaking work in research, data, and insights at Esomar’s annual Congress

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global community for data, research, and insights, today unveiled the winners of its 2025 Esomar Awards, recognising outstanding contributions in market research, data, and insights across global and regional categories. This inaugural awards programme celebrates the work of brands, agencies, academics, and individuals who are redefining the role of insights in business, culture, and society.

Winners were revealed during an Awards Ceremony at the historic Žofín Palace in Prague, held as part of Esomar Congress 2025. Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards were presented across global categories, with regional winners also announced.

“This year’s awards showcased not only the diversity of our profession but also the creativity and courage driving it forward,” said Gabriela Kusters “From artificial intelligence to social impact, the winning projects prove that insights have the power to transform business strategies and address some of society’s most pressing challenges. We are proud to celebrate these innovators and leaders setting new standards for excellence.”

2025 Esomar Award winners

Outstanding Contribution to Consumer Insights

• Gold: Samsung & Verve, Project POP: Designing for the Real European Home

• Silver: C Space x Hall & Partners, The S Word: Unlocking Progress Through Insight

• Bronze: Kantar, The Brand Inclusion Index

• Regional LATAM: Marduk Strategic Design, Gastronomic Nation and a Crisis of Meaning

• Regional APAC: Qantas & Sprout Strategy, What Is Premium?

• Regional Europe: Pluxee Romania & Ipsos Romania, Moving the World of Work Forward

Best Use of Data

• Gold: Dig Insights, Agile Volumetric Forecasting

• Silver: Cint, Scaling Real-Time Brand Lift

• Bronze: Curve Analytics & BAT, Digital Track: Always-on insights

• Regional Europe, Gold: Google & Kantar, Bridging the CMO/CFO divide

• Regional Europe, Silver: DVJ Insights, Optimising advertising engagement with Cognitive Demand

• Regional APAC: Myntra & Thelightbulb.ai, Trends Positioning Study

Best Data-Driven Marketing Strategy

• Gold: Vital Findings & Google, Data-Driven Localization

• Silver: Yahoo & Factworks, From Personas to Performance

• Regional North America, Gold: MMA Global, Brand as Performance (‘BAP’)

• Regional North America, Silver: MMA Global, Movable Middles Growth Framework

• Regional, Europe: Savanta & Samsung, From features to feelings: Samsung’s journey

Excellence in Global Research

• Gold: DDB & TRA, A new way of decoding feelings at scale and across cultures

• Silver: Kantar Profiles, Crisis Navigator: Global Tourism Resilience

• Bronze: FireFish, Measuring Craveability Across Cultures

Excellence in AI and Automation in Market Research

• Gold: Fonterra, AI-enabled insight transformation at Global scale

• Silver: Mars & Verve, Empathy at Scale

• Bronze: Viasat & Cognni, VERA – AI-Powered Decision Support

• Regional North America: Material, From Static Data to Dynamic Insights

• Regional APAC: Toluna & Coca Cola, Tomorrow’s Research Delivered Today

Best Customer Experience (CX) Insight

• Regional APAC: Ipsos & Air New Zealand, Flying through turbulent times

• Regional North America: Material, From Data Silos to Unprecedented Growth

• Regional Europe: Pluxee Romania, Digital Dexterity, CX Mastery, Customer Loyalty

Breakthrough Research Methodology Award

• Gold: Gallup, Diet Quality Questionnaire

• Silver: Prelaunch Group, Inc., Skin in the Game

• Bronze: Kantar, Brand Sustainability

• Regional North America: Applied Marketing Science (AMS), Supervised, Finetuned LLM for Voice of the Customer Research

• Regional Europe: Glaut, AI-moderated interviews (AIMI)

Research Impact Award

• Gold: CIGI & Ipsos, Supporting Safer Digital Spaces

• Silver: The Behavioural Architects & Haleon, From insight to impact

• Bronze: Vital Findings & Mutual of Omaha, Defining an Awesome Implementation

• Regional Europe: Appinio GmbH, Food Transparency

• Regional APAC: ASB & Ipsos, The Power of Choice

Best Social Impact Research

• Gold: Gradus Research, Breaking Stereotypes with Prime Time

• Silver: STRAT7 Researchbods, Listening, learning, acting

• Bronze: Luma Research, Advertising For Good

Innovation Award | Tony Cowling Foundation

• Gold: CF Together, Snap Support

• Silver: Yahoo & Factworks, From Personas to Performance

• Bronze: SprintStudio.ai & Dabur, How a 140 year old company caught the fancy of 20 somethings

Qualitative Excellence | Peter Cooper Award sponsored by QRi Consulting

• Gold: Magenta Research, Seeing Through Passengers' Eyes

• Silver: Upwords, Project UpLift: Using Qualitative Research to Help Parents Keep Kids Safe Online

• Bronze: Brand Genetics Ltd., Winning Olympic Gold with Corona Cero

Young ESOMAR Society Award

• Gold: Juste Rudminaite, Real Chemistry, Panoramic Listening

• Silver: Mayke Harkema, SKIM, Creepy or Clever? Rethinking Personalization in the Age of AI

• Bronze: Joris van Gool, SKIM, The Will of the Many

The full list of winners, including more detailed project descriptions, is available at: https://esomar.org/awards

About ESOMAR

Since 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.