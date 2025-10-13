Data Quality Co-op expands platform capabilities with new views, filters, and export options

Latest updates improve transparency, streamline workflows, and enhance visibility into data quality performance.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Quality Co-op (DQC), the insights industry’s first independent clearinghouse for data quality measurement, today announced a new suite of platform enhancements focused on surfacing the right data at the right time. These updates improve the way users visualize respondent activity, compare supplier performance, and export detailed quality data to inform decision-making.

This latest release of platform updates reinforces DQC’s commitment to delivering shared infrastructure that helps researchers, buyers, and platforms evaluate, compare, and act on data quality signals in real time. From intuitive new map views to redesigned project dashboards and faster exports, the updates are designed to make quality monitoring more accessible and efficient across teams.

“At DQC, we’re continually evolving our platform to help clients see their data more clearly,” said Ian Haynes, co-founder and CTO of DQC. “These new tools give users a deeper and more flexible view of quality signals, from geographic fraud patterns to supplier overlap, making it easier to identify opportunities for improvement and strengthen confidence in every dataset.”

Among the new features is a “Fraud Map View” that visualizes global respondent activity, displaying device scores and survey interactions by country with time-based filtering and supporting data tables for regional trend analysis. Enhanced “Supplier Insights” reveal how many sample suppliers a respondent appears under, increasing transparency and helping detect professional respondents and supplier overlap.

The release also includes a redesigned Projects page that provides clearer visibility into key metrics such as completion and qualification rates and satisfaction scores. Enhanced audience filtering on the Explore page enables more precise performance insights, while a new “Generate Export” feature allows users to download raw data for deeper analysis. A series of quality-of-life improvements—refined workflows, new tooltips, and performance optimizations—make the platform faster, clearer, and easier to use.

About Data Quality Co-op

Data Quality Co-op (DQC) is an independent first-party data quality clearinghouse. We transform how buyers and suppliers of first-party data measure, understand and manage the quality of their data. Our platform offers continuous quality measurement and real-time quality certification by aggregating, analyzing, and benchmarking data quality signals. Together with our clients, we are shaping the future of fast, reliable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, our mission is to ensure each business decision, marketing campaign or AI model is driven by data that’s high-quality, high-value and perfectly suited for its purpose. For more information, visit www.dataqualityco-op.com.

