Business & Technology Expert Carlos Puerta Completes Successful Media Tour in South Florida

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business and technology expert Carlos Puerta completed a three-day media tour in South Florida, where he was invited by leading U.S. Hispanic and international media outlets to share his insights on how entrepreneurs and business owners can scale their businesses using simple, accessible digital tools.During his visit, Puerta was featured on Univision’s El News Café, one of the most recognized Hispanic morning shows in the United States, where he discussed practical strategies for entrepreneurs to leverage everyday tools, such as Excel, to optimize and grow their businesses.His media tour also included appearances and interviews with:• RCN International – An international TV channel reaching audiences across Latin America and more than 22 countries worldwide.• Actualidad Radio – The top U.S. Hispanic news radio station, based in Miami.• Estrella TV – National U.S. Hispanic television network.• Radio La Primera – Influential Hispanic radio station serving South and Central Florida.• Canela News – Leading Spanish-language digital news platform.Across these outlets, Puerta shared his professional journey and delivered actionable tips for entrepreneurs and small business owners, emphasizing that business growth does not always require complex or costly platforms—many effective strategies can be implemented with tools already available to most professionals.“My goal is to empower entrepreneurs by showing them that growth is possible with simple, everyday tools,” said Carlos Puerta. “Whether it’s Excel or other digital resources, what matters most is strategy, consistency, and execution.”Puerta’s media tour highlighted his expertise in bridging the gap between technology and business strategy, making complex digital concepts accessible to a wide audience of entrepreneurs, startups, and established business leaders. Part of this media tour includes being featured in Entrepreneur magazine, en español, one of the top leadership publications about business, technology, and entrepreneurship.About Carlos PuertaCarlos Puerta is a recognized business and technology expert with years of experience helping entrepreneurs and companies streamline processes, optimize resources, and achieve sustainable growth. He is known for his ability to simplify complex digital tools and strategies, making them accessible to business owners at all stages of development.

