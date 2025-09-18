Regent Wanda L. James Launches Campaign for Congress: Fighting for Denver’s Families, Small Businesses

Wanda James for Congress 2026 On Wed., Sept. 17, Regent Wanda L. James, a trailblazing leader and proud former naval officer, officially announced her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District at an event packed with neighbors and support Regent Wanda L. James, a trailblazing leader and proud former naval officer, officially announced her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District at an event packed with neighbors and supporters at The Jerk Pit

Denver leader, veteran, and entrepreneur launches bid for Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, championing affordability, opportunity, community pride.

I don't just advocate for small businesses, educational access, and affordability. I live these realities every day. I am Denver, and that's why I'm running for Congress in Colorado's 1st District.” — Regent Wanda L. James

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wed., Sept. 17, Regent Wanda L. James, a trailblazing leader and proud former naval officer, officially announced her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District at an event packed with neighbors and supporters at The Jerk Pit Smokehouse, the restaurant her husband Scott Durrah owns in their Northside neighborhood of Colorado’s 1st District. Driven by a deep love of Denver and a lifelong commitment to solving problems, James brings a unique blend of vision, leadership, and lived experience to champion affordability, opportunity, and pride for every family and small business in the city she calls home.

"Every day in my work, in my community, I hear directly from Denver residents. They tell me they are concerned. I am a business owner and veteran, and I get it. I share their concern for what is to come. Our country is broken, and it is breaking the people of Denver, too. Whether it is job loss from a slumping economy, losing healthcare, deciding to pay the electric bill or gas at the pump, there is too much at risk to sit this one out. The future under this administration is bleak.

“After thirty years, Denver has become a diverse, innovative, and entrepreneurial city, and we can’t lose what makes Denver great. My vision is rooted in lived experience; I don't just advocate for small businesses, healthcare, educational access, and affordability. I live these realities every day. It is time to ensure families, students, and communities are no longer held back by Republicans who would suppress their success in Denver and damage our economic security. I am Denver, and that's why I'm running for Congress in Colorado's 1st District," James continued.

Support for Wanda L. James:

“Affordability caused by regressive economic decisions is the issue on everyone’s mind, and Wanda James is the kind of problem solver Denver and the nation need. We have watched her fight on every level, from electing strong Democrats, building businesses, to serving in Higher Education, always putting community first. She has lived the challenges facing working families and understands what is at stake for Denver and the nation. We know Wanda will bring that same determination to make a real upward and forward positive difference for all of us. It is now time for a new generation of leadership.’’

–The Honorable Wellington, Denver’s 42nd Mayor

–The Honorable Wilma J. Webb, Colorado State Representative, 1980 to 1993

“Wanda is a bold and visionary force who reflects the true spirit of Denver. She embodies the entrepreneurial drive of our city and has inspired the next generation of leaders through her business success, her public service, and her constant presence in our community. Wanda has taken on the toughest challenges in government, showing people what is possible. She brings people together and makes government work for everyone, not just the privileged few.”

–James Mejia, Denver civic leader and lifelong resident

“Wanda’s love for Denver shows in everything she does. She has created jobs, supported community growth, and fought to ensure employees are supported with living wages. She does not just talk about small businesses; she has built them from the ground up and opened doors so others can succeed. I have seen her stand with entrepreneurs and workers with the same passion she brings to every fight. Wanda James will take that drive, that vision, and that heart to Washington, and small businesses everywhere will have a powerful voice on their side.”

–Juan Padro, Restaurateur in Denver and across the nation

“I have known Wanda since she was a midshipman at the Naval ROTC Battalion and a student at the University of Colorado Boulder. As one of only three women and the only African American in the program, she always stood out with strength and purpose. Since then, I have watched her grow into a voice for Colorado and for our nation, supporting Democrats at home and across the country. From helping elect Congressman Jared Polis, President Barack Obama, and Vice President Kamala Harris, to running campaigns for fellow veteran Lt. Col. Jay Fawcett in CD5, Wanda has always answered the call to serve. She continues to mentor the NROTC Battalion she still calls home, proving that she never runs from a tough fight and always makes time for the people around her.”

–Former Assistant Professor of Naval Science, Teaching Professor Emeriti of Political Science, Dr. Gregory D. Young CDR USN (ret)

“Regent James has always shown up for students. She speaks at our celebrations, stands with us when we ask for support, and never hesitates to mentor or guide us through difficult moments. When our campus faced challenges like the anti-war protests, Wanda was there to listen, advise, and help us navigate those conversations with courage and clarity. She is a true advocate for students and an example of the kind of leader we aspire to be.”

–Savannah Brooks, CU Denver Student Body President Emeritus

For more information on how to get involved, please visit Wanda4Congress.com. For assets and images, please visit this link.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Shawna Seldon McGregor at 917-971-7852 or shawna@themaverickpr.com.

About Wanda L. James

Regent Wanda L. James is a first-generation college graduate, Navy veteran, entrepreneur, and community leader. She has built businesses, created jobs, mentored youth, and helped make the Democratic Party a champion for families, students, and small businesses. Nationally recognized for her groundbreaking work, Wanda continues to inspire and deliver—putting Denver, its people, and their future at the heart of everything she does. For more information, visit Wanda4Congress.com.

