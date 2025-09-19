Creatio Launches New Creatio.ai Training and Certification for its Community

Creatio expands its Academy curriculum with learning paths designed to teach AI fundamentals and practical workplace applications

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, announced today the expansion of the Creatio Academy with new modules dedicated entirely to AI and AI Agents.The company continues to invest in its Academy as part of its commitment to empower customers and partners with the skills needed to thrive in the era of agentic automation. With AI transforming every business workflow, Creatio sees structured, engaging, and accessible education as essential to ensuring its community can confidently apply new capabilities in real-world scenarios. The expanded curriculum is designed not only to transfer knowledge but also to inspire learners by making professional development more dynamic, rewarding, and fun.The release introduces three new Creatio.ai learning paths designed for CRM users, no-code creators, and solution architects. These comprehensive, role-based journeys include:- Foundational & Introductory path - enables all roles to build a solid understanding of Creatio.ai concepts, including how AI Skills and Agents work.- Pre-built CRM Agents path - teaches CRM users how to leverage out-of-the-box AI agents for sales, marketing, service, and productivity.- Custom Skills & Agents path - guides no-code creators and architects in creating, testing, debugging, and refining new AI skills and custom Agents.Each path combines on-demand video lessons, in-depth articles and documentation, interactive quizzes, and practical assignments that replicate real-world scenarios. Learners can progress through the modules at their own pace, gaining both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience. Upon completing each path, they receive digital badges that validate their achievements and demonstrate AI expertise.Together, these new learning paths create a clear journey for Creatio users — from mastering AI fundamentals to applying them in daily operations and ultimately earning formal Creatio.ai certification (available in October 2025). Visit Creatio Academy to explore the new learning paths and become a certified Creatio.ai expert.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an agentic CRM & workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core. We help organizations automate customer and operational workflows achieving the fastest time-to-value and the highest ROI on the market. Millions of workflows run on Creatio daily, supporting thousands of clients in over 100 countries. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.

