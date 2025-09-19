Business Reporter: Hybrid process automation emerges as the missing link for scaling agentic AI

The hybrid approach to process orchestration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Jakob Freund, CEO of Camunda talks about how a combination of agentic and rule-based orchestration can provide both the autonomy and the reliability required for taking AI deployments from pilots to execution. Agentic AI is reshaping how businesses operate – from customer experience to decision-making to internal operations. Yet results remain uneven. Gartner predicts that over 40 per cent of agentic AI projects will be scrapped by 2027 as early wins fail to scale. The missing ingredient is not more AI, but the architecture to coordinate how AI agents fit into business processes. Process orchestration is that missing link. It serves as the connective tissue between people, systems and AI agents. It ensures that decisions, actions and outcomes flow seamlessly across end-to-end processes, with visibility and governance built in.The need is pressing, as – according to the 2025 State of Process Orchestration and Automation report – 85 per cent of IT leaders struggle to operationalise AI effectively. Without orchestration, AI remains siloed, leading to unpredictable outcomes, compliance risks and stalled innovation. Agentic process orchestration is emerging as the solution. Combining deterministic workflows with dynamic AI-driven decision-making, it provides both flexibility and control. In this model, AI agents operate within structured processes but retain enough autonomy to adapt in real time. This approach results in durable systems that scale innovation while preserving compliance and governance. By layering in human oversight, capturing process design in standard formats such as BPMN (Business Process Model and Notation) and DMN (Decision Model and Notation) and embedding AI at the right points, agentic orchestration allows organisations to accelerate change with confidence. It can turn agentic AI from a promising experiment into a driver of business value.To learn more about how process orchestration manages context, coordinates hand-offs and enables scaling, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About CamundaCamunda enables organizations to orchestrate and automate processes across people, systems and devices to continuously overcome complexity, increase efficiency and fully operationalise AI. Built for business and IT, Camunda’s leading orchestration and automation platform executes any process at the required speed and scale to remain competitive without compromising security, governance or innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.