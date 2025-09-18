JUNK.COM PARKS ITS BIG TRUCK AT PUEBLO’S RIDEZ N RODZ CAR SHOW… WITH SQUISHY SURPRISES FOR KIDS

One of Junk.com’s signature trucks will be on display at the 4th Annual Ridez N Rodz Car Show in Pueblo — where kids can climb aboard, explore up close, and take home a squishy mini Junk.com truck as a souvenir.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junk.com, the fast-growing junk removal company known for its iconic fleet, is trading hauling duties for horsepower as it joins the 4th Annual Ridez N Rodz Car Show hosted by the Family Worship Center on Saturday, September 20, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 3800 Parker Blvd.

The community car show will feature classic rides, food trucks, face painting, raffles, and awards—with all proceeds supporting the Family Worship Center’s Children’s Outreach Ministry and Feeding the Children of Pueblo County.

Adding to the day’s excitement, the Junk.com truck will be on display for families to explore up close. Kids visiting the Junk.com truck will also receive a squishy Junk.com truck toy (while supplies last) —a playful keepsake that’s become a favorite giveaway at community events.

“At Junk.com, we believe big trucks should bring big smiles,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “We’re proud to roll into Pueblo for Ridez N Rodz, not just to showcase one of our signature trucks, but to stand alongside the families and organizations working to make a difference for children in this community.”

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading junk removal service dedicated to making life easier for families and businesses by clearing away clutter quickly, safely, and responsibly. With a growing fleet of signature trucks and a commitment to customer service, Junk.com helps communities stay clean while recycling and donating whenever possible. For more information, visit www.Junk.com.

