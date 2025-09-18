Business Reporter: Leveraging in-store video for data analytics

How AI and computer vision are transforming brick-and-mortar retail

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Louise Hobroh, Enterprise Segment Marketing Manager at Axis Communications talks about how AI and computer vision are transforming physical retail spaces, moving beyond traditional security to deliver strategic insights that improve operations, customer experience and in-store marketing effectiveness. Retailers are increasingly leveraging existing video infrastructure by combining high-quality cameras with advanced, AI-powered analytics. These open and interoperable systems provide real-time data on customer movement, dwell time, product engagement and queue management – enabling retailers to optimise layouts, staffing and campaign performance.As AI is unlocking a new level of visibility and agility in-store, retailers can now act on live insights the way e-commerce platforms have already done for some time. AI also helps ensure more inclusive shopping experiences by identifying accessibility needs in real time. Beyond measuring performance, in-store advertising is becoming more dynamic, too. By analysing movement patterns and interactions with products, stores can trigger relevant promotions and tailor messaging to specific audiences as they shop. Industry experts also emphasise the importance of ethical AI implementation and the adoption of transparent data practices and strong cybersecurity protocols in order to build consumer trust in the technology.Solutions combining sensor technology, video analytics, AI and cloud computing are gradually transforming the landscape of retail intelligence. Use cases are evolving by the day pointing beyond campaign performance assessment, improved customer experience and store optimisation to asset tracking and predictive maintenance.To learn more about how AI-empowered computer vision can unlock new opportunities in physical stores, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About AxisAxis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom and audio systems. These technologies are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training. Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden.

