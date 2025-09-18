DR. MONICA RILEY SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Dr. Monica Riley will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Monica Riley, Founder/CEO at Dr. Monica's Natural Beauty, LLC, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Dr. Monica Riley will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Dr. Monica Riley as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over three decades of experience, Dr. Riley is the Founder and CEO of Dr. Monica's Natural Beauty, LLC, an award-winning brand specializing in hair, skin, body care, and luxury fragrances. The brand empowers women—especially melanated women over 40—to prioritize daily self-care.Dr. Monica's Natural Beauty is a unique fusion of aromatherapy science and Dr. Riley's family's 100-year legacy of natural remedies. Each product is handcrafted in small batches using premium essential oils, floral essences, and botanicals. The collection is 100% natural, free from fillers, phthalates, and toxins, delivering pure, high-quality care.Dr. Riley's expertise extends far beyond beauty. Her professional background includes healthcare consulting, life coaching, educational and business consulting, trade shows, live and product launch events, as well as editing, writing, and content strategy.As an award-winning author to the anthology "Joy Is Just Over Yonder: Passionate Stories of Joy Realized." Her chapter - "Unapologetic Footsteps: A Legacy of Character and Faith," illuminates the connection between legacy and belonging.Review: "Dr. Monica, Thank you so much for sharing your contribution as a co-author in Joy Is Just Over Yonder: Passionate Stories of Joy Realized. Your voice adds strength, authenticity, and inspiration to this beautiful anthology. Together with your fellow authors, you’ve created a soul-encyclopedia that uplifts readers with faith, resilience, and joy. It is a powerful reminder that joy is always within reach."Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Riley graduated summa cum laude from Vassar College with degrees in English and Africana Studies and a Master of Science in Journalism from The Medill School at Northwestern University.After a brief tenure with a news service on Capitol Hill, Dr. Riley advanced to an executive role in programming and production at WHMM-TV32 in Washington, D.C. Her distinguished 20-year career with the PBS Network later took her to New York City, where she contributed to iconic programs such as Sesame Street (Children's Television Workshop), as well as WLIW-TV21 and WNET-TV13.A two-time Emmy Award-winning documentary producer, Dr. Riley has long used media as a platform to inform and inspire. She continued this mission through her top-rated holistic health podcast on Blog Talk Radio (2009–2011) and as a thought leader contributing provocative articles to The Examiner (2009–2014).In 2016, Dr. Riley earned a degree in integrative medicine from the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine at Arizona State University. Her expertise further expanded in 2021 when she served on a Harvard University School of Medicine research panel, providing lifestyle insights for "COVID Long-Haulers."Additionally, Dr. Riley has made significant contributions to academia as an Adjunct Professor at The College of Southern Nevada since 2006. Her co-founding of The Sankofa English Initiative further underscores her commitment to education and community enrichment.Her entrepreneurial spirit is evident through her experience in retail with Macy's and her leadership in impactful humanitarian initiatives, including The Women of Global Change–Las Vegas, The Embracing Project, and Project Marilyn.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Riley has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2022, she was voted Las Vegas Woman of Power; recognized for her unwavering community service and leadership throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Dr. Riley was awarded the 2024 CREA Global Award for her contributions to Brainz Magazine and voted into The 2024 Circle of Excellence by Unified Brainz Virtuoso Ltd. Dr. Riley was noted as The Celebrity Perfumer at this year's 2024 Oscars Gifting Suite. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. These accomplishments prove her commitment to excellence, leadership, and the holistic well-being of individuals and communities alike. Last year, Dr. Riley was awarded Top Holistic and Self-Care Leader of the Year. This year, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year.Looking back, Dr. Riley attributes her success to her faith, perseverance, work ethic, and loving parents and grandparents. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field of Holistic Health. "You must love what you do and do what you love," Dr. Riley motivates.For more information, please visit: https://www.drmonicasnaturalbeauty.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand-picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.