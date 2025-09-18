Element by The Living Urn to Introduce New and Innovative Urns and Keepsakes at the National Funeral Directors Expo

The company is excited to introduce its new and unique U.S. made ceramic and wood urns as well as various innovative keepsakes.

We’re extremely excited about the expansion of our business and to introduce new and unique U.S. made urns and keepsakes at the upcoming NFDA expo.” — Mark Brewer, President

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Element by The Living Urn , a division Biolife, LLC that works exclusively with funeral homes, is excited to announce that it will be introducing a series of new and innovative U.S. made urns and keepsakes at the National Funeral Directors’ International Convention and Expo that takes place October 26-29, 2025 in Chicago.Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re extremely excited about the expansion of our business and to introduce new and unique urns and keepsakes at the upcoming NFDA expo. Some of these new products have been in development for over a year and we look forward to sharing them with our funeral home partners and giving them the opportunity to offer these unique memorial options to the families they serve.”Brewer continues, “Since inception, our goal has always been to be the leader in the development of new and meaningful alternative memorials. We believe that these new options will help round out our line and truly make us stand out over other manufacturers and distributors in the market.”About Element by The Living UrnBased in Colorado, Element by The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living UrnIndoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and various keepsakes including bracelets, pendants, and cremation stones that hold ashes. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsake urns that it will be introducing in the next few months.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.