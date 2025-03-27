The Living Urn Significantly Expands Its Pet Urn and Keepsake Offering

Pet Keepsakes from The Living Urn

The company is excited to introduce its new and unique ceramic, wood, and metal pet urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry.

We expect that our new pet urn and keepsake options will be quickly adopted by pet families nationwide and will help us accelerate our growth in this market.” — Mark Brewer, President

GREENWOOD VIILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Urn , a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it has significantly expanded its pet options to include over 20 new metal and ceramic urns, new and unique ceramic, wood, and metal keepsakes, and sterling silver pet cremation jewelry.Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re extremely excited about the expansion of our pet business and our new and unique urns, keepsakes, and jewelry. This includes an entire line of metal urns designed for pets and pet keepsakes such as the Memories Paw Print Photo Frame and Cuddle Stones for Pets.Brewer continues, “We expect that our new pet urn and keepsake options will be quickly adopted by pet families nationwide and will help us accelerate our growth in this market.”The Living Urn’s new pet urns, keepsakes and jewelry are available online and soon at a pet cremation provider near you.About The Living UrnBased in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living UrnIndoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsake urns that it will be introducing in the next few months.

