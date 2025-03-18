The Living Urn Continues to Expand Its Industry Leading Cremation Keepsake Line

Shamrock Mosaic Eternal Star Seashell Mosaic Eternal Star Shining Eternal Star

The company is excited to introduce its new Eternal Stars, handcrafted ceramic star-shaped stones that hold a small amount of a loved one's ashes.

Based on the unique look and feel of the Eternal Stars, we expect these will also be popular among families and our funeral home partners worldwide.” — Mark Brewer, President

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it continues to expand its industry leading cremation keepsake line with its new Eternal Stars ceramic stones.Eternal Stars are beautiful comforting reminders of the loved ones we’ve lost. These handcrafted ceramic star-shaped stones can be filled with a small portion of a loved one’s ashes and cherished in your own special way – take them with you wherever you go, and wherever you’d like! Their small size, natural design, and smooth surface make them fit comfortably in the palm of your hand and the cracked look only adds to their beauty.Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “With the quick adoption we’re seeing of our recently introduced Cuddle Stones, we're excited to now offer more cremation stone options for families to choose from. Based on the unique look and feel of the Eternal Stars, we expect these will also be popular among families and our funeral home partners worldwide.”Brewer continues, “We continue to focus on growing our urn and keepsake lines to give families even more unique memorial options to choose from. In addition to the new Eternal Star keepsakes introduced today, we will be announcing additional new and unique urns and keepsakes in the next few weeks that we expect will also be well received.”Eternal Stars are now available online and at a funeral home near you.About The Living UrnBased in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns, keepsakes, and cremation jewelry serving families looking for afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living UrnIndoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional proprietary cremation urns and keepsake urns that it will be introducing in the next few months.

