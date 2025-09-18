RailPros Opens Office in Toronto, Ontario

Company deepens Canadian footprint with new location.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Texas-based RailPros announced today that it expanded its Canadian presence with a new Toronto hub for its growing RailPros Canada operations. A leading provider of rail engineering, field services, and custom training services across North America, RailPros has been steadily expanding its Canadian portfolio of projects and partnerships. The Toronto office strengthens RailPros’ ability to support clients across the region while accelerating its Canadian growth strategy.“Canada has long been a vital and growing market for us,” said Kendall “Ken” Koff, chief executive officer of RailPros. “Our Canadian clients and partners have been instrumental to our growth. Establishing a permanent presence in Toronto allows us to better support those relationships, expand our services locally, and continue building the RailPros Canada team.”Located at 36 Toronto Street, Ste. #850, Toronto, ON M5C 2C5, the Toronto office will provide the full spectrum of RailPros’ services, including engineering and construction management, total right of way services, roadway-worker-in-charge (flagging) and field operations, utility observation, and customized training programs. Over the next year, RailPros plans to increase the office footprint with the addition of engineers, project managers, and field service professionals to meet the increasing demand for rail infrastructure and support services in Canada.The expansion into Toronto underscores RailPros’ ongoing growth in the North American rail industry. Founded more than 25 years ago, RailPros now has offices across the United States, Mexico, and Canada supporting clients and projects that are shaping the future of rail.About RailProsRailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices and personnel across North America. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger and transit rail carriers across North America. RailPros employs rail and transit engineers, construction managers, real estate and right of way service experts, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service.

