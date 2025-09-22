Serrala named a leader for the third consecutive year in QKS SPARK Matrix™ Report for AP automation

Serrala is named a Leader in the QKS SPARK Matrix™ for AP Automation for the third year, recognizing Alevate AP for innovation and customer impact.

HAMBURG, GERMANY, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, has been recognized as a leader in the QKS SPARK Matrix™ for Accounts Payable (AP) Automation for the third consecutive year. The evaluation by QKS Group benchmarks vendors on both their technology excellence and customer impact. Serrala’s flagship solution, Alevate AP, once again earned top marks for its intelligent automation, ERP flexibility, and innovation leadership.“Serrala is honored to once again be recognized as a leader in QKS’s Spark Matrix for AP Automation,” said Matt Pitcher, Director of Accounts Payable at Serrala. “This acknowledgment reflects not only our sustained innovation in accounts payable, but also the measurable outcomes our customers are achieving. Over the past three years, our investments in AI-driven invoice capture, intelligent matching, and predictive coding, combined with deep ERP and Microsoft Teams integrations, have helped clients accelerate cycle times, improve touchless processing rates, and gain actionable insights across the AP lifecycle.”Serrala’s AI-powered workflows, intelligent document processing with up to 95% capture accuracy, and support for touchless 3-way PO matching reflect a deep understanding of the automation needs of today’s AP organizations. The result is a more connected, agile AP process that supports better cash flow planning and global regulatory alignment. To learn more about Serrala’s award-winning AP automation solutions, visit: AP Automation Software | Accounts Payable Automation SolutionsAbout SerralaSerrala is a pioneer in financial automation with a global track record of nearly 40 years, currently serving over 2,500 customers around the globe. Through our precision-engineered, award-winning suite of finance automation applications that use advanced and emerging technologies to automate all working capital related processes from Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash and Treasury, we free the office of the CFO from the tech, mindset, and process shackles of the past. We empower leaders to create a quality-driven autonomous finance machine that enables finance departments to deliver unmatched operational excellence where working capital is continually optimized, insights are available for real-time situation visibility, and risk can be better understood and managed, positioning your finance organization for success.

