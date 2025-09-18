Calgary Summit to Explore the Role of Clean Fuels and Carbon Markets in Building One Strong Canadian Economy

Official Event Banner - Canada Clean Fuels & Carbon Markets Summit 2025 cCarbon Logo

The summit will host dialogues on Canada's Clean Fuels and Carbon Markets, featuring 40+ expert speakers across 13 sessions.

By combining policy updates from experts with market analysis, our goal is to give businesses clarity on how to engage with Canada’s clean fuels and carbon markets over the coming years.” — Arpit Soni, Associate Director at cKinetics

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for the Canada Clean Fuels & Carbon Markets Summit 2025 , taking place on November 5th at the BMO Centre in downtown Calgary. This full-day event will bring together over 300 leaders from government, compliance entities, energy companies, investors, developers, and other key stakeholders to dive into the policies and market dynamics driving Canada’s clean fuels and carbon markets. At its core, the Summit will host several data and modeling led dialogues on how Canada can leverage environmental markets and policy to build a stronger economy while delivering on the vision of “One Canadian Economy.”The 2025 Summit builds on last year’s inaugural gathering in Toronto and will feature two dedicated tracks: Clean Fuels in Canada and Carbon Markets in Canada. The Clean Fuels track will cover the outlook for the Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) and British Columbia’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (BC LCFS), evolution of electricity as a successful transportation fuel, new pathways for emerging clean fuels, and the role of feedstock in scaling low-carbon fuels.The Carbon Markets track will examine Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) program as it undergoes reforms, the evolution of offset markets in domestic and international context, the role of Output-Based Pricing Systems (OBPS) in decarbonizing heavy industry, scaling of Carbon Dioxide Removals (CDR) in Canada, emerging corporate disclosure requirements, and the practical hurdles facing low-carbon project development.The event will feature more than 40 expert speakers across 13 sessions, with participation from regulators, industry leaders, and the investment community. Confirmed advisory board members shaping the program include Michael Bernstein (Clean Prosperity), Katie Sullivan (IETA), Travis Allan (Gilbert’s Global), Sally Taylor (EcoEngineers), Robyn Gray (Sussex Strategy Group), Stephen McComb (IncubEx), Mittal Monani (Cascade Trading), and Tariq Al Barwani (STROM Futures).“The summit is designed to cut through rhetoric and provide actionable, modeling-driven insights,” said Arpit Soni, Associate Director at cKinetics. “By combining policy updates from experts with market analysis, our goal is to give businesses clarity on how to engage with Canada’s clean fuels and carbon markets over the coming years.” Registered attendees will also gain access to exclusive pre- and post-summit resources, such as webinars and discounted cCarbon market intelligence memberships.The Summit is supported by a wide range of industry sponsors and partners, including Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and Targray as Silver Sponsors, the Canadian Fuels Association as a Bronze Sponsor, and Nodal Exchange as the Digital Connectivity Sponsor. Additional partners include the Canadian Biogas Association, RNG Coalition, Canadian Charging Infrastructure Council (CCIC), ACX (AirCarbon Exchange), Canadian Women in Energy, Carbon Pulse, and Quantum Commodity Intelligence among many others. Their collective support powers CFCM 2025, making the summit more impactful and relevant.For more information and to view the agenda, visit: https://canadasummit.ccarbon.info About cCarbon:cCarbon, a division of cKinetics, has been providing business intelligence and analytics for global environmental markets since 2012, covering compliance and voluntary carbon markets, sustainable fuels, and other environmental commodities. In the past several years cCarbon has expanded its market intelligence services to include Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) program, Canada’s Federal Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) and British Columbia’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (BC LCFS). It specializes in providing reliable, in-depth research and tailored solutions for decarbonization, compliance strategies, and climate investments, aiming to be the foundational source of insights that support business decisions in environmental markets.For media inquiries, please contact our team at:events@ckinetics.com+1.650.331.1931

