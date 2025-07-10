cCarbon Launches Carbon Removal Market Intelligence Service, Expanding its Carbon Markets Offerings

New offering delivers regular updates including latest data and market reviews on CDR investments, offtake agreements, and broader market dynamics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- cCarbon, a leading provider of carbon market intelligence and forecasting, announced that it is expanding its intelligence offering for carbon offset markets to include the rapidly growing Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) sector. This strategic expansion integrates with cCarbon's established coverage of North American Compliance Offsets and the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM), creating a truly comprehensive solution for navigating the global carbon markets landscape.As the world advances towards net-zero goals, carbon removal technologies are gaining traction as a means to address both hard-to-abate and historical emissions. In 2024, CDR credits constituted around 35% of voluntary credit retirement value, signaling stronger and growing market demand. However, the CDR sector’s path to scale remains challenged by data opacity and market complexities. cCarbon's new, enhanced membership with dedicated CDR market intelligence equips stakeholders with the essential data and analysis needed to participate in this emerging carbon market.The new suite of CDR offerings includes in-depth data, articles, monthly trendsheets as well as periodic market reviews on CDR issuances, retirements, offtake agreements, buying patterns, and investment trends. "Our enhanced membership is a direct response to the critical need for clarity in the growing Carbon Removal market," said Nikhil Agarwal, Head of Research and Modelling at cCarbon. "We are committed to bridging data gaps, providing our members with the actionable insights needed to make informed decisions, capitalize on the significant opportunities emerging in the CDR space, and accelerate meaningful climate impact.”This launch underscores cCarbon's continued commitment to fostering a scalable, high-quality carbon removal market. It follows the successful rollout of the Carbon Removal and Offset Monitor (CROM) – a free, open-access platform offering a global overview of carbon removal and offset activities – and the Carbon Removal Investment Summit in London on June 3, 2025, which convened leading CDR investors, developers and market enablers to accelerate critical conversations and partnerships in the CDR sector. Together, these initiatives form a growing intelligence ecosystem aimed at increasing timely, actionable, and relevant market insights for global environmental markets.About cCarboncCarbon is a leading provider of carbon market intelligence and data, providing critical insights for global environmental markets including voluntary and compliance carbon markets. With deep expertise in market trends, policy, and financing, cCarbon is dedicated to driving impactful investments in climate solutions that accelerate the global transition to a net-zero economy. cCarbon is a division of cKinetics, a global sustainability specialist, providing solutions for investors, businesses, and policy makers.For Media InquiriesEmail: insights@ccarbon.infoPhone: +1 650 331 1931Website: https://www.ccarbon.info/

