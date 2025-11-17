Federal Budget and Policy Signals Driving Investment and Decarbonization Take Center Stage at CFCM 2025 in Calgary

Official Event Banner - Canada Clean Fuels & Carbon Markets Summit 2025

The summit hosted dialogues on Canada's Clean Fuels and Carbon Markets, convening 250+ industry leaders in Calgary.

It's hard to imagine a more timely moment for this event to be happening, right on the heels of the release of the federal budget and the climate competitiveness strategy” — Michael Bernstein, President and CEO of Clean Prosperity

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual Canada Clean Fuels & Carbon Markets (CFCM) Summit recently concluded on November 5 in Calgary, Alberta. The Summit convened more than 250 policy, industry, and finance leaders from over 180 organizations, representing a 30% increase in participation from the first edition. This substantial growth clearly demonstrated the market's urgent need for a critical forum dedicated to strategic and data-driven dialogues for evolving Canadian clean fuels and carbon markets.The quality of the presentations and discussions at the CFCM 2025 matched the high attendance, which also featured over 40 expert speakers sharing their insights across 12 different sessions. The Summit commenced with a timely keynote address from Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver—Capilano, delivered live from Ottawa one day after the federal budget was tabled, outlining the Carney Administration’s climate competitiveness strategy. His remarks framed competitiveness as the essential link between national climate ambition and sustained economic growth. The tone-setting address also highlighted the administration’s priority areas including providing long-term carbon price certainty, alignment with provincial programs, and advancing clean fuel incentives required to unlock large-scale investment while continuing to deliver major energy projects.The keynote was followed by the opening plenary, where panelists further highlighted the positive market implications of the recent budget, noting new clarity emerging on the federal benchmark review and the administration's commitment to address uncertainties associated with Bill C-59. The afternoon program featured two specialized tracks addressing Canada's low-carbon transition. The Clean Fuels Track focused on the fundamentals and outlook of incentive programs like the Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) and British Columbia’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS), critical role of securing feedstocks, emerging low-carbon fuels like Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Renewable Diesel and Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), and rapidly advancing electrification of transportation. Simultaneously, the Carbon Markets Track examined reforms within Alberta's TIER program, the evolution of Canadian offsets, growing methods and markets for scaling Carbon Dioxide Removals (CDR), and the role of corporates when it comes to climate disclosure and action.The core consensus message that resonated across all high-level discussions was crystal clear - policy stability and regulatory certainty are paramount requirements to unlock major investment and accelerate real decarbonization across all industrial sectors.The necessity of the event's timing was underscored by industry leaders. In a recorded message in the morning of the Summit, Michael Bernstein, President and CEO of Clean Prosperity and Advisory Board Member for CFCM 2025, stated: “It's hard to imagine a more timely moment for this event to be happening, right on the heels of the release of the federal budget and the climate competitiveness strategy.” This sentiment confirmed the gathering's success in assembling the right expertise, with one attendee noting, “The conference had the right people together in the room to have meaningful discussions.”The Summit was strongly supported by a wide range of industry sponsors and partners, including Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and Targray as Silver Sponsors, the Canadian Fuels Association and Osler as a Bronze Sponsor, Nodal Exchange as the Digital Connectivity Sponsor. Additional partners include the Canadian Biogas Association, RNG Coalition, Canadian Charging Infrastructure Council (CCIC), ACX (AirCarbon Exchange), Advance Biofuels Canada, Canadian Women in Energy, Ontario Clean Technology Industry Association (OCTIA), Carbon Pulse, and Quantum Commodity Intelligence among many others. Their collective support made the summit more impactful and relevant.Building on the successful outcomes achieved in Calgary, the conversation will continue at the third edition of the Canada Clean Fuels & Carbon Markets (CFCM) Summit 2026 scheduled in Toronto. The official dates for the third edition will be announced soon.About cCarbon cCarbon, a division of cKinetics, has been providing business intelligence and analytics for global environmental markets since 2012, covering compliance and voluntary carbon markets, sustainable fuels, and other environmental commodities. In the past several years cCarbon has expanded its market intelligence services to include Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) program, Canada’s Federal Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR) and British Columbia’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (BC LCFS). It specializes in providing reliable, in-depth research and tailored solutions for decarbonization, compliance strategies, and climate investments, aiming to be the foundational source of insights that support business decisions in environmental markets.For media inquiries, please contact our team at: events@cCarbon.info+1.650.331.1931

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.