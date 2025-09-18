North West Office of the Premier hosts City of Matlosana Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole activities, 19 Sept

The North West Provincial Government will on Friday, 19 September 2025, intensify its service delivery efforts in the City of Matlosana Local Municipality, where Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will lead the handing over of several completed projects, joined by Members of the Executive Council and Executive Mayors.

Among these projects will be the handing over of newly constructed classrooms and a cleared VU fence at Ithuseng Primary School, the additional classrooms and an administrative block at Are-Bokeng Primary School, and five classrooms and an administrative block at Atamela Primary School. These three schools are located in Kanana township, Orkney.

To bolster mobile healthcare services, two TB Mobile Vehicles, generously donated by the Global Fund, will be officially handed over to support and expand access to health services in the City of Matlosana Local Municipality.

Additionally, paving of taxi routes and stormwater drainage improvements will be handed over in Khuma township, Stilfontein.

To encourage increased food production among localities, 11 goats (10 Does and 1 Buck) and 30 garden equipment packages will be handed over to identified beneficiaries.

Environmental maintenance efforts will be heightened, with cemetery cleaning operations and the clearing of illegal dumping sites next to Tower Mall and at the corner of Tilo and Boikhutsong. Pothole patching and road markings will be carried out across targeted streets in the local municipality.

Furthermore, the Centralised Supplier Database (CSD) team will be present on-site to assist local businesses with company registration, updates, and amendments on the system.

In a bid to strengthen government’s ability to accelerate service delivery across the province, the Thuntsha Lerole programme will also be carried out at other district municipalities as follows:

Ngaka Modiri Molema District: Longaneng Community Hall, Madibogo

Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District: Mmadinonyane Community Hall, Mmadinonyane

Media are invited to attend and cover the planned City of Matlosana Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole activities and the community feedback session, as detailed below:

Event details

Date: Friday, 19 September 2025

Time: 08:00–16:00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Jouberton Taxi Rank, next to Tower Mall, Klerksdorp

Time: 09:00–12:00 – Service delivery interventions and site visits by Premier, MECs, District and Local Executive Mayors

Time: 12:00–14:30 – Community feedback session

Enquiries:

Mr Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Mr Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

