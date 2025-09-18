Water and Sanitation commemorates World Water Monitoring Day, 19 Sept

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in Gauteng Provincial Operations Office will join forces with various stakeholders to observe World Water Monitoring Day on 26 September 2024, as an education and outreach program that builds public awareness of the importance of protecting water resources by engaging with communities on how to take care of freshwater ecosystems in their neighbourhoods.

The Department will jointly work with Emaplatini Heritage Forum and the Citizen Science Association of Southern Africa (CSA_SA), Eco-link Environmental Education and Training Centre, Independent Institute Education’s Management School of Africa (IIE MSA), WaterCAN, Water Research Commission (WRC), and Rand Water, to host an Imbizo yeSizwe (public discussion platform) and river monitoring and clean-up event as part of the World Monitoring Day, commemorated annually on the 18th of September.

World Water Monitoring Day calls for collective responsibility in protecting water resources. It promotes citizen science, empowering individuals, communities, and schools to actively participate in monitoring rivers, dams, wetlands, and estuaries.

The programme will include interactive demonstrations of water monitoring tools, educational talks, and a hands-on river clean-up. Learners from Mzamo and Shumang Primary Schools, and Emadwaleni Secondary School will join community members, researchers, businesses, and civil society in collective action to safeguard our shared water resources.

Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:

Date: Friday, 19 September 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Klip River Site, Orlando West (Armitage Street & Oak Crescent, Ward 39, behind Orlando Soccer Stadium, next to Shumang Primary School)

Enquiries:

Maria Lebese

Gauteng DWS Communications

Cell: 082 611 9264

E-mail: lebesem@dws.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA