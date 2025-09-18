Western Cape Agriculture on first batch handover of nine state-of-the-art rubber-tyred gantries

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of the Cape Town Container Terminal (CTCT), as Transnet Port Terminals officially handed over the first batch of nine state-of-the-art rubber-tyred gantries (RTGs). These advanced machines, equipped with anti-sway capabilities, are already making a measurable impact on port operations.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, congratulated Transnet Port Terminals on this strategic investment. “We celebrate this critical development. The impact of this new infrastructure is already visible in the record number of containers being shipped and offloaded daily, as well as reduced vessel and truck turnaround times,” said Dr Meyer.

The handover ceremony, held at the CTCT, brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from national and provincial governments and Transnet executives. The event highlighted the strategic importance of capital investment in port infrastructure to unlock economic growth and job creation, in line with the Western Cape Government’s Growth For Jobs strategy.

Dr Meyer added, “Progress with the assembly of the second batch of RTGs is well advanced, and the components of the third batch have already arrived. These interventions are essential to improving the competitiveness of our maritime logistics and enhancing the Port of Cape Town’s standing in global indices such as the World Bank Container Port Performance Index.”

On behalf of the Western Cape Government and all port users, Dr Meyer extended his appreciation to Transnet Port Terminals. “We commend Transnet and all stakeholders in our port ecosystem for their improved performance this year. This investment in heavy lifting equipment is a vote of confidence in the future of our port and the region’s economic potential.”

He continued, “The Western Cape Government looks forward to continued collaboration and innovation in the maritime sector, ensuring that Cape Town remains a gateway for trade, growth, and opportunity.”

Mr Oscar Borchards, Managing Executive for the Transnet Port Terminals in the Western Region, added that this significant milestone is just one step forward in the terminal fleet development plan and that the refurbishment of ship-to-shore cranes will also commence shortly.

