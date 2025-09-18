Minister Dion George on approval of new SANParks Board appointment by Cabinet

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, is pleased to announce Cabinet’s approval of the appointment of the new SANParks Board for a fixed term of three years, effective from 01 October 2025 to 30 September 2028.

The new Board members are:

Chief Livhuwani Matsila (reappointment)

Ms Hulisani Mushiane (reappointment)

Ms Beryl Ferguson (interim Board Chair)

Dr Sibongile Lynette Masuku

Ms Nozipho Rachel Nxele

Mr Mokgema Mongane

Adv Catherine Warburton

Mr Thomas Ignatius Bouwer

Mr Raymond Maboe

Mr Ashley Latchu

Ms Goitsemang Mathebula

The Minister has emphasized that, as one of the key drivers of South Africa’s conservation and economic development efforts through tourism, job and business opportunities, the governance of our national parks is a critical function.

“This appointment comes at a crucial time when SANParks has unveiled its Vision2040 strategy – the Board-driven collaborative, inclusive process of re-imagining and co-creating a new future for conservation, which will require decisive and strong leadership,” said Minister George.

SANParks Vision 2040 strives to establish a new future for national protected areas with a rigorous effort to include the citizens of the country and the world in the co-creation of national protected areas of the future.

The Minister will announce the Board Chair in due course. In the meantime, Ms Beryl Ferguson has been appointed as the interim Board Chair. The Minister has also expressed gratitude to the outgoing Board for their contribution to ensuring SANParks remains one of South Africa’s flagship entities.

“The outgoing Board’s commitment to our country’s biodiversity and conservation cannot be understated, and I trust they will continue to support South Africa’s development in new ways,” said Minister George.

