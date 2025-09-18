Higher Education and Training signs landmark skills development Memorandum of Understanding with Takealot Group

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr. Mimmy Gondwe, is pleased to announce a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and South Africa's leading E-Commerce business, Takealot Group.

The MoU aims to bridge the gap between education and employment by offering industry-relevant skills training and e-commerce business opportunities to young people through the Takealot Township Economy Initiative.

Deputy Minister Gondwe led the MoU signing ceremony on behalf of DHET at Takealot Group’s Distribution Centre in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, earlier today, Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

“I would like to thank the Takealot Group for investing in my vision and going the extra mile to make this partnership happen, which aims to provide education and training opportunities for students. The MoU also involves bringing SETAs on board to support young people through the township economy and by listing their businesses on e-commerce platforms. This agreement is one of five secured by my office so far,” said Deputy Minister Gondwe.

The Deputy Minister has been an advocate for public-private partnerships as a means to address the country’s high unemployment rate.

“Today’s MoU builds on our Takealot Township Economy Initiative agreements in Mpumalanga and Gauteng and now takes them national, with clear roles, measurable outcomes, and shared accountability. As a homegrown, South African e-commerce business, we’re putting our platform, logistics, and expertise to work alongside DHET’s priority areas and SETAs support to accelerate skills development, job creation, and drive inclusive economic growth. We are committed to working with the government and other partners to accelerate digital inclusion and leverage the power of e-commerce to change lives for the better,” said Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Takealot Group.

The MoU has four main focus areas, which collectively aim to improve educational opportunities and advance workforce development in South Africa.

● Focus Area 1 - Adoption of TVET or Community Colleges

Adoption is not just symbolic; it is practical and meaningful. Students will gain Work Integrated Learning opportunities, working directly with Takealot to apply their classroom knowledge in the real-world of logistics, e-commerce, and technology-driven business environments.

Furthermore, Takealot will allocate industry experts to support curriculum development, ensuring that classroom teaching aligns with the requirements of a 21st-century workforce.

● Focus Area 2 - Expansion of the Takealot Bursary Programme

Takealot will expand its bursary programme, and DHET will match this funding. This arrangement will double the reach of the bursary scheme, enabling more students, particularly in high-demand skills areas such as ICT, logistics, and e-commerce retail, to access education.

● Focus Area 3 - Distribution of Textbooks to University or College Students

Takealot will use its extensive logistics and delivery network to ensure timely delivery of textbooks to students across various campuses nationwide.

● Focus Area 4 - Collaboration with SETAs to drive the Training and Takealot Township Economy Initiative

The MoU will also foster collaboration between SETAs and Takealot in supporting township entrepreneurs and Small to medium-sized enterprises to participate in the digital economy. Takealot's MrD platform will also assist township-owned restaurants and young entrepreneurs in reaching online customers and boosting visibility.

A four-member steering committee has been formed to oversee the successful implementation of the MoU.

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates