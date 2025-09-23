Trinity Forge Celebrates 70 Years of Forging Excellence in Mansfield, Texas

L: John Fairbanks, CEO, Trinity Forge. R: The metal forging process at Trinity Forge.

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Forge, one of Mansfield’s oldest active manufacturing businesses, proudly announces its 70th anniversary. For the past 55 years, Mansfield has been home to the company, and generations of local craftspeople have helped forge its legacy of quality and resilience.

Founded in 1955, Trinity Forge has grown from a small forging shop into a versatile manufacturer serving industries from aerospace and defense to transportation and heavy equipment. Its forged and machined parts range in size from a few ounces to more than 100 pounds and are trusted by customers nationwide.

“For seven decades, Trinity Forge has been shaping metal and shaping progress,” said John Fairbanks, CEO & President of Trinity Forge. “This milestone is about more than just the parts we produce. It’s about the generations of families who’ve built their careers here and the community that’s supported us through the years.”

The defense sector now represents 70% of the company’s work, supplying leading firms such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Repkon USA, BAE Systems, and RTX. Yet Trinity Forge remains firmly rooted in Mansfield, where it continues to invest in workforce development and the next generation of skilled Texas manufacturers.

“Manufacturing today requires both innovation and durability,” added Fairbanks. “Our role is to provide the highest quality forged components that keep America’s planes flying, vehicles moving, and infrastructure strong.”

As Trinity Forge celebrates seventy years, the company is looking ahead to the next generation of U.S. manufacturing—investing in people, technology, and innovation to ensure America’s defense and aerospace supply chains remain strong for decades to come.

About Trinity Forge

Founded in 1955, Trinity Forge is a metal forging company based in Mansfield, Texas. For 70 years, the company has supplied forged and machined parts to leading aerospace, defense, transportation, and industrial manufacturers. With a reputation for precision, durability, and service, Trinity Forge continues to advance American manufacturing while honoring its heritage of craftsmanship.

Legal Disclaimer:

