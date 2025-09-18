APLA sets sights on global expansion with mobile-based precision 3D motion AI - Moving robots and avatars simultaneously

Youngsu Lee, CEO of APLA

APLA debuts AI-powered mobile 3D motion tech for V-Tubers and robots, aiming for CES 2025 and global expansion in content and physical AI markets.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APLA Co., Ltd. (CEO Youngsu Lee), a 3D motion-generative AI startup spun out from NALBI Inc., is accelerating its push into the global market to win a CES Innovation Award. The company has developed a lightweight 3D motion capture AI engine that runs in real-time directly on mobile devices, eliminating the need for servers. Leveraging this technology, APLA applies its solutions to robot control, AI avatars, and V-Tuber content.APLA’s core technology lies in its AI algorithms capable of precisely tracking 3D facial expressions, hands, and full-body movements using a single camera. It achieved a top-tier performance score of PA-MPJPE 22.5 on the global benchmark dataset 3DPW. Unlike traditional 3D content creation methods that require expensive equipment and complex software, APLA enables real-time production using only a webcam or smartphone.In an interview, CEO Youngsu Lee said, “You only need a smartphone, not expensive motion capture equipment. With our AI-based precision tracking technology, anyone can become a V-Tuber, and anyone can remotely control a robot.”The company is currently expanding its business into three main product groups: a dedicated 3D content production solution for V-Tubers, a remote control system for humanoid robots, and a large-scale dataset generation solution for robot training. Through a proof-of-concept (PoC) project with Japan’s GMO AI & Robotics , APLA is applying remote work concepts to robots, aiming to contribute to cost reduction in manufacturing and the advancement of physical AI.Since its founding in October 2024, APLA has secured seed investment from domestic and international venture capital firms and joined both the NVIDIA Inception program and major Korean conglomerate incubating programs.Lee added, “We are expanding partnerships with V-Tuber creators and robot manufacturers in Japan and North America, and we plan to launch a B2C subscription-based V-Tuber service within the year. We are preparing to showcase our technology at CES 2025 so it can gain recognition on the global stage.”Beyond the content industry, APLA’s technology is emerging as a solution to the “data poverty” challenge in robotics. By bridging content and machines through AI, APLA positions itself as a potential leader in the coming era of global physical AI.The company is also participating in the “2025 Pangyo Global Accelerating (AC)” program, organized by the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) Techno Valley Innovation Division and operated by Y&Archer. The program supports promising startups with global expansion potential by offering office space, overseas demo day participation, English IR enhancement, and international partnership development.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange - In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

