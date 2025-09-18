THREE ISTITUTO MARANGONI MILANO DESIGN STUDENTS AWARDED AT THE TABU INTERNATIONAL CONTEST 2025 IDEAS4WOOD

TABU INTERNATIONAL CONTEST 2025 IDEAS4WOOD

Milan, 18 September 2025

MILAN, ITALY, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th Final of the IDEAS4WOOD Contest, the world’s most prestigious competition in the wood sector, promoted by TABU and sponsored by ADI, FederlegnoArredo and FSC® Italy, celebrated the achievements of three students from Istituto Marangoni Milano Design: Aileen Bautista Lora and Wanda De La Rosa, who won 1st place in the Student Category, while Artis Kristians Abikis secured 3rd place.

Aileen Bautista Lora and Wanda De La Rosa, both from the Master’s in Interior Design, won the I4W Contest in the Student Category with their project Borea: a study of a three-dimensional surface that creates an interplay of perceptions depending on the viewing angle. Originally from Santo Domingo, the two students attended Istituto Marangoni Milano Design thanks to the MESCYT Scholarship, a programme promoted by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology of the Dominican Republic, which supports local talent studying abroad.

In addition to their main award, Bautista Lora and De La Rosa received two special accolades:

• PEFC Student Prize, which recognises commitment to sustainable forest management – a core value of the contest – again with the Borea project.

• IQD Student Prize, with Oscilla, a project featuring a three-dimensional surface characterised by fluid lines and iridescent reflections, praised by the jury for its aesthetic and conceptual approach.



Artis Kristians Abikis, a Latvian student in his second year of the Bachelor’s degree in Product Design at Istituto Marangoni Milano Design, claimed the 3rd place award for his project, which features a multilaminar veneer that combines technical precision with creative experimentation.

IDEAS4WOOD is the world’s leading contest in the wood sector, promoted by TABU and sponsored by ADI, FederlegnoArredo and FSC® Italy. It is an annual international competition of ideas, open to university students as well as designers of all ages. The main partner of the contest is Carpanelli.

With a strong educational mission, the project promotes knowledge of wood and highlights its value as a noble, living, and renewable resource, encouraging its sustainable use in design projects. TABU, based in Cantù in the heart of Lombardy, is Italy’s centre of excellence in wood dyeing, producing dyed natural and multilaminar veneers for furniture and interior architecture, as well as next-generation decorative wooden surfaces, the result of technological research and endless creativity in interpreting wood.

