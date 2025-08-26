Fortune China Honors RoboCT’s Dr. Wang Tian as Company Helps Set China’s First Medical Exoskeleton Standard
Dr Wang Tian, Founder & CEO of RoboCT, named to Fortune China 40 Under 40 (2025), after leading RoboCT’s contribution to China’s first medical exoskeleton standard, YY/T 1973-2025.
China’s NMPA issued 38 medical device standards; No. 30—“Medical Lower-Limb Exoskeleton Robot” (YY/T 1973-2025)—fills a national gap. RoboCT served as a core drafting unit.
RoboCT helps define China’s exoskeleton standard while scaling evidence-based program abroad-bringing safer, interoperable UGO & KidGo therapy to more patients.
Building on that momentum, RoboCT welcomed the National Medical Products Administration’s publication of YY/T 1973-2025, China’s first industry standard for medical lower-limb exoskeleton robots and confirmed its role as a core drafting unit. The standard sets clear, medical-grade expectations for performance, mechanical integrity, and functional safety, while promoting responsible innovation—marking an inflection point in moving rehabilitation robotics from promising pilots to dependable, routine care.
YY/T 1973-2025 establishes a unified framework for clinical performance—covering stability, gait repeatability, assistance accuracy, fatigue resistance, noise limits, and fail-safe behaviors—and aligns verification and validation with real-world duty cycles. The clarity helps hospitals, payers, and patients make confident procurement, credentialing, and reimbursement decisions, and enables manufacturers and research partners to reduce ambiguity and improve comparability across devices, accelerating safe adoption.
“YY/T 1973-2025 is a decisive step for our field. It codifies safety and performance while making space for innovation—exactly what clinicians and patients need,” said Dr. Wang Tian, Founder & CEO of RoboCT. “As a core drafting unit, we will meet or exceed the new benchmark across our portfolio and partnerships so that exoskeleton-enabled therapy becomes dependable, scalable, and truly patient-centred.”
RoboCT’s drafting contribution drew on deep expertise in structure design, motion-control algorithms, and clinical deployment—capabilities already proven in international integration. At Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO), RoboCT’s UGO (adult) and KidGo (paediatric) exoskeletons have been embedded into a high-throughput, non-bed rehabilitation model in which ~40 therapists provide care to ~300 patients daily across cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury, stroke, and genetic/developmental conditions. RoboCT supported systematic therapist training and workflow integration to enable safe, consistent use across adult and paediatric pathways.
About RoboCT
RoboCT advances embodied-intelligence solutions that restore mobility, independence, and quality of life. In partnership with clinicians, researchers, and health systems, the company delivers safe, evidence-based exoskeleton programs from hospital to home—combining human-centred design, rigorous safety engineering, and ethical data practices.
UGO® and KidGo® are trademarks of RoboCT. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
