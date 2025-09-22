RoboCT and UK’s Morrello Clinic Announce Strategic Collaboration to Bring Smart Rehabilitation Exoskeletons to Patients

Smiling pediatric patient training in a RoboCT exoskeleton at Morrello Clinic, flanked by proud parents and guided by a therapist during a safe, supervised gait session. RoboCT product specialist leads hands-on exoskeleton training at Morrello Clinic, guiding therapists through setup, safety checks, and personalised gait-rehab protocols. RoboCT and Morrello Clinic teams pose together after a successful training day, standing beside the RoboCT exoskeleton system at the clinic—celebrating the launch of their UK collaboration.

RoboCT partners with UK’s Morrello Clinic to deploy intelligent exoskeletons, accelerating gait rehab from clinic to home for people with mobility impairments.

Our aim is simple: make intelligent rehab accessible. Fast setup, adaptive control and clear data help teams deliver consistent care from clinic to home.” — Dr Wang Tian, Founder & CEO, RoboCT

NEWPORT, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoboCT , a leading developer of intelligent rehabilitation exoskeletons, announced a strategic collaboration with the UK-based Morrello Clinic , marking RoboCT’s official entry into the UK healthcare market. The partnership unites Morrello’s specialist neurorehabilitation expertise with RoboCT’s user-centred, data-driven exoskeleton technology to accelerate access to advanced gait training and functional rehabilitation for people with mobility impairments.Morrello Clinic has introduced RoboCT’s next-generation rehabilitation exoskeletons into routine clinical practice, embedding them within structured therapy programmes supervised by experienced physiotherapists and occupational therapists. The systems’ precise adaptive control, intuitive, patient-centred design, and high-performance intelligent drive enable consistent, repeatable sessions tailored to individual goals. Early clinical use at Morrello has demonstrated strong utility in gait training and functional recovery, and has been positively received by the clinic’s multidisciplinary team.“This collaboration represents a major step in making intelligent rehabilitation more accessible to UK patients,” said RoboCT's Founder and CEO, Dr Wang Tian. “By pairing Morrello’s clinical excellence with our exoskeleton technology, we are turning innovation into everyday impact—helping clinicians deliver safer, more efficient sessions and helping patients progress with confidence.”Raising the Bar for Sino–UK Collaboration in Advanced RehabilitationThe partnership sets a practical benchmark for Sino–UK cooperation in high-end medical rehabilitation. It underscores growing international confidence in China’s intelligent manufacturing, where robust engineering, software reliability, and safety performance are enabling meaningful clinical adoption in leading markets. By aligning device capabilities with UK clinical governance and patient-centred care models, the collaboration demonstrates how cross-border innovation can advance quality, safety, and access in neurorehabilitation.Designed for Clinical Reality: Integration and Pathway Co-DevelopmentTo translate technology into everyday clinical value, RoboCT and Morrello are executing a structured roll-out focused on governance, competence, and outcomes:1) Clinician training and competency development. A comprehensive programme equips therapists to deliver safe, effective sessions aligned with UK standards and best practice. The curriculum spans device fundamentals, patient selection, goal setting, contraindications, progressive loading, escalation and step-down criteria, emergency procedures, and documentation.2) Protocol co-design for priority cohorts. Jointly developed protocols match device features to patient segments and goals—for example: early mobilisation in post-acute phases; gait retraining for patterning, symmetry, and cadence; endurance building through dose-response progression; and community re-engagement to build confidence and functional carryover. Protocols define session structure, target parameters, progression rules, and criteria for pausing or modifying therapy.3) Outcome tracking and decision support. Objective session metrics—including time under assistance, steps, distance, cadence, support levels, and recovery intervals—are used to monitor progress, personalise dosing, and inform decisions. Over time, de-identified aggregate data will support continuous pathway improvement.4) Service models spanning hospital to home. The collaboration explores delivery models that maintain momentum between supervised sessions and home-based routines, supporting adherence, motivation, and functional generalisation.Patient Impact: Turning Gains into Everyday FunctionMobility loss following neurological conditions is multifactorial, affecting independence, participation, and quality of life. RoboCT’s exoskeletons help clinicians address key barriers to progress across four design pillars:1) Consistency and repeatability. Intelligent actuation and adaptive control deliver steady, reproducible assistance, enabling practice of correct movement patterns at sufficient intensity and volume.2) Personalisation. Therapists can adjust support levels, speed, and task complexity to match individual needs, enabling progressive challenge while preserving safety.3) Motivation and engagement. Real-time feedback and visible milestones foster patient engagement, while structured progression sustains momentum across sessions.4) Therapist efficiency and safety. Ergonomic design and intelligent drives support workflow, helping teams deliver high-quality sessions while managing fatigue and manual handling demands.Governance, Safety, and QualityClinical adoption at Morrello is underpinned by a governance framework designed to protect patients and clinicians. Pre-use checks, risk assessments, and emergency protocols are embedded in daily operations. Standardised assessment, treatment, and outcome templates support traceability, audit, and continuous improvement. Regular interdisciplinary case conferences ensure integration with concurrent therapies, medical management, and patient goals. Clear patient information supports informed consent and shared decision-making.Interoperability, Data Responsibility, and UK-Ready OperationsRoboCT’s systems are designed for interoperability and data responsibility. Exportable session data can be integrated into clinical documentation ecosystems and quality dashboards, subject to clinic policies. Patient data handling follows governance and applicable data protection requirements, with a focus on data minimisation, access controls, and secure storage. Training, maintenance, and support models are aligned to UK service expectations to minimise downtime and ensure dependable availability for clinical teams and patients alike.Education and Research: A Platform for Shared LearningBeyond day-to-day delivery, the collaboration is establishing a platform for education and evaluation. Joint workshops and in-service sessions will share practical guidance on patient selection, safety, dose progression, and integration with conventional therapies. Observational studies and service evaluations will characterise patient response across conditions and severity levels, informing protocol refinement and knowledge sharing within the rehabilitation community. Insights generated through this programme are intended to support clinicians in other centres considering intelligent rehabilitation technologies.A Collaborative Roll-Out RoadmapThe partners have agreed a pragmatic roadmap to scale access while maintaining quality:1) Initial deployment and competency build-up. Core therapy teams undertake structured training; early caseloads focus on clearly defined indications to refine procedures and ensure consistency.2) Protocol maturation and service stabilisation. Real-world data inform iterative updates to selection criteria, dosing, and progression rules; documentation templates and KPI dashboards are standardised.3) Expanded access and knowledge sharing. The programme scales across additional patient groups where appropriate; educational outreach and peer-to-peer sharing disseminate best practice.4) Continuous improvement. Outcomes, utilisation, and experience data feed back into pathway design, training, and maintenance planning to sustain service quality.About RoboCT:RoboCT is a technology company specialising in intelligent rehabilitation solutions that empower clinicians to deliver high-quality, data-driven care. Its portfolio of user-centred exoskeletons combines precise adaptive control, ergonomic design and intelligent actuation to support gait training and functional recovery for people with mobility impairments. Built for clinical reality, RoboCT systems emphasise safety, reliability and streamlined workflows, with comprehensive training, maintenance and support. Through partnerships with leading clinics, hospitals and research centres globally, RoboCT translates advanced engineering into evidence-based everyday outcomes, advancing access, consistency and measurable progress across the hospital-to-home continuum.

