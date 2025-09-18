Defence on members arrested in intelligence-led operation in Musina

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirms the arrest of five of its members, together with two foreign nationals, following an intelligence-led operation in Musina, Limpopo Province, on the morning of 16 September 2025.

A case of corruption, possession of illicit cigarettes, unlawful discharge of a firearm and defeating the ends of justice has been registered with the Musina South African Police Service (SAPS).

The five members and the two foreign nationals will appear in the Musina Magistrates’ Court on 18 September 2025.

The SANDF views these allegations in a very serious light. Such conduct undermines the integrity of the Defence Force and the trust placed in its members by the Republic of South Africa.

The SANDF reiterates its zero tolerance stance on corruption, smuggling, and misconduct within its ranks. Any member found to be acting in contravention of the law will face the full consequences of both military and civilian justice systems.

Enquiries:

Rear Admiral (Junior Grade) Prince Tshabalala (Director Defence Corporate Communication)

Cell: 078 097 4005

Email: Prince.Tshabalala@dod.mil.za

#GovZAUpdates