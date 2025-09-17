Senate Resolution 154 Printer's Number 1171
PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1171
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
154
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, L. WILLIAMS, PISCIOTTANO, KANE, TARTAGLIONE,
MALONE, COMITTA, BROWN, HAYWOOD, COSTA, FONTANA, VOGEL AND
HUTCHINSON, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of September 2025 as "National
Preparedness Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, September has been designated by the Federal
Emergency Management Agency as "National Preparedness Month" to
remind all Americans to prepare themselves and their families
now and throughout the year for disasters; and
WHEREAS, Disasters and emergencies can strike without
warning, posing significant threats to life, property and
community well-being; and
WHEREAS, Residents can take simple steps to decrease their
risk of illness and injury when faced with an emergency, be it
manmade or natural; and
WHEREAS, Preparedness measures include establishing family
evacuation and communication plans, creating financial and
medical readiness strategies, determining how to shelter in
place and considering the unique needs of children, seniors,
individuals with disabilities and pets; and
