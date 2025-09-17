Submit Release
Senate Resolution 154 Printer's Number 1171

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1171

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

154

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, L. WILLIAMS, PISCIOTTANO, KANE, TARTAGLIONE,

MALONE, COMITTA, BROWN, HAYWOOD, COSTA, FONTANA, VOGEL AND

HUTCHINSON, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of September 2025 as "National

Preparedness Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, September has been designated by the Federal

Emergency Management Agency as "National Preparedness Month" to

remind all Americans to prepare themselves and their families

now and throughout the year for disasters; and

WHEREAS, Disasters and emergencies can strike without

warning, posing significant threats to life, property and

community well-being; and

WHEREAS, Residents can take simple steps to decrease their

risk of illness and injury when faced with an emergency, be it

manmade or natural; and

WHEREAS, Preparedness measures include establishing family

evacuation and communication plans, creating financial and

medical readiness strategies, determining how to shelter in

place and considering the unique needs of children, seniors,

individuals with disabilities and pets; and

