Senate Bill 1015 Printer's Number 1172
PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - (3) copies of any final orders of the department
relating to any violation of this act or regulations
implementing this act.
Section 4. Disclosures of material risks.
As part of establishing a relationship with a customer, and
prior to entering into an initial transaction for, on behalf of
or with the customer, a virtual currency kiosk operator shall
disclose in clear, conspicuous and legible writing in the
English language, whether in accessible terms of service or
elsewhere, all material risks associated with its products,
services and activities and virtual currency generally,
including disclosures substantially similar to the following:
(1) Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed
by the government and accounts and value balances are not
subject to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or
Securities Investor Protection Corporation protections.
(2) Legislative and regulatory changes or actions at the
Federal, State or international level may adversely affect
the use, transfer, exchange and value of virtual currency.
(3) Transactions in virtual currency may be
irreversible, and, accordingly, losses due to fraudulent or
accidental transactions may not be recoverable.
(4) Some virtual currency transactions shall be deemed
to be made when recorded on a public ledger, which is not
necessarily the date or time that the customer initiates the
transaction.
(5) The value of virtual currency may be derived from
the continued willingness of market participants to exchange
fiat currency for virtual currency, which may result in the
potential for permanent and total loss of value of a
