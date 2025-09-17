Senate Bill 1015 Printer's Number 1172

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - (3) copies of any final orders of the department

relating to any violation of this act or regulations

implementing this act.

Section 4. Disclosures of material risks.

As part of establishing a relationship with a customer, and

prior to entering into an initial transaction for, on behalf of

or with the customer, a virtual currency kiosk operator shall

disclose in clear, conspicuous and legible writing in the

English language, whether in accessible terms of service or

elsewhere, all material risks associated with its products,

services and activities and virtual currency generally,

including disclosures substantially similar to the following:

(1) Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed

by the government and accounts and value balances are not

subject to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or

Securities Investor Protection Corporation protections.

(2) Legislative and regulatory changes or actions at the

Federal, State or international level may adversely affect

the use, transfer, exchange and value of virtual currency.

(3) Transactions in virtual currency may be

irreversible, and, accordingly, losses due to fraudulent or

accidental transactions may not be recoverable.

(4) Some virtual currency transactions shall be deemed

to be made when recorded on a public ledger, which is not

necessarily the date or time that the customer initiates the

transaction.

(5) The value of virtual currency may be derived from

the continued willingness of market participants to exchange

fiat currency for virtual currency, which may result in the

potential for permanent and total loss of value of a

20250SB1015PN1172 - 5 -

