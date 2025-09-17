Senate Bill 1007 Printer's Number 1170
PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - medical assistance and the Children's Health Insurance Program
if the program previously covered a gender transition
intervention for the same individual.
(c) Compliance.--The Insurance Department shall ensure
compliance with this section through review of insurance policy
forms and any other appropriate regulatory oversight mechanisms.
Section 4. Reporting.
(a) Duty of insurers.--
(1) A health insurer providing coverage in this
Commonwealth shall annually report to the Insurance
Department, in a manner and form prescribed by the Insurance
Department, the number of individuals for whom transition
intervention reversal services were covered, the general
categories of services provided and the total expenditures.
(2) Within 12 months of the effective date of this
paragraph, and annually thereafter, the Insurance Department
shall submit a report to the chairperson and minority
chairperson of the Banking and Insurance Committee of the
Senate and the Insurance Committee of the House of
Representatives summarizing implementation and utilization of
coverage under private health insurance policies. The report
shall include the number of covered individuals and claims
submitted for transition intervention reversal services in
aggregate form.
(b) Duty of department.--Within 12 months of the effective
date of this subsection, and annually thereafter, the department
shall submit a report to the chairperson and minority
chairperson of the Health and Human Services Committee of the
Senate and the Human Services Committee of the House of
Representatives summarizing the number and type of transition
