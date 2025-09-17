Senate Bill 1007 Printer's Number 1170

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - medical assistance and the Children's Health Insurance Program

if the program previously covered a gender transition

intervention for the same individual.

(c) Compliance.--The Insurance Department shall ensure

compliance with this section through review of insurance policy

forms and any other appropriate regulatory oversight mechanisms.

Section 4. Reporting.

(a) Duty of insurers.--

(1) A health insurer providing coverage in this

Commonwealth shall annually report to the Insurance

Department, in a manner and form prescribed by the Insurance

Department, the number of individuals for whom transition

intervention reversal services were covered, the general

categories of services provided and the total expenditures.

(2) Within 12 months of the effective date of this

paragraph, and annually thereafter, the Insurance Department

shall submit a report to the chairperson and minority

chairperson of the Banking and Insurance Committee of the

Senate and the Insurance Committee of the House of

Representatives summarizing implementation and utilization of

coverage under private health insurance policies. The report

shall include the number of covered individuals and claims

submitted for transition intervention reversal services in

aggregate form.

(b) Duty of department.--Within 12 months of the effective

date of this subsection, and annually thereafter, the department

shall submit a report to the chairperson and minority

chairperson of the Health and Human Services Committee of the

Senate and the Human Services Committee of the House of

Representatives summarizing the number and type of transition

20250SB1007PN1170 - 3 -

