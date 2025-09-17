Senate Bill 994 Printer's Number 1167
PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1167
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
994
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, SCHWANK, SAVAL, COSTA,
MASTRIANO, KANE AND STREET, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in hotel occupancy tax, further providing for
Tourism Promotion Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 212(b), (c.1), (c.2)(1) and (3) and (c.3)
of the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax
Reform Code of 1971, are amended and the section is amended by
adding a subsection to read:
Section 212. Tourism Promotion Fund.--* * *
(b) The [tax collected by a booking agent on accommodation
fees under section 210] following taxes shall be deposited into
the fund and disbursed [upon appropriation for the purpose of
promoting tourism in this Commonwealth.] for the purposes
