Senate Bill 1013 Printer's Number 1174

PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - this Commonwealth relating to an election:

(1) Complaints submitted to the Bureau of Commissions,

Elections and Legislation of the department regarding

violations of 52 U.S.C. Ch. 209 (relating to election

administration improvement).

(2) Complaints submitted to the department through the

department's formal election complaint publicly accessible

Internet website.

(3) Complaints submitted to the department through the

publicly accessible election day hotline.

(b) Contents.--The information in the report under

subsection (a) shall include the complaint, polling precinct and

county in which the complaint originated and what actions the

department took in regard to the complaint. Anonymous complaints

shall be excluded from the report.

(c) Submission.--Within 45 days of the election, the

department shall submit a report detailing complaints that were

received within five days of the election to the following:

(1) The President pro tempore of the Senate.

(2) The Majority Leader and Minority Leader of the

Senate.

(3) The Speaker of the House of Representatives.

(4) The Majority Leader and Minority Leader of the House

of Representatives.

(5) The Secretary of the Senate.

(6) The Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives.

(7) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

State Government Committee of the Senate.

(8) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the

State Government Committee of the House of Representatives.

20250SB1013PN1174

