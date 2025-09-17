Senate Bill 1013 Printer's Number 1174
PENNSYLVANIA, September 17 - this Commonwealth relating to an election:
(1) Complaints submitted to the Bureau of Commissions,
Elections and Legislation of the department regarding
violations of 52 U.S.C. Ch. 209 (relating to election
administration improvement).
(2) Complaints submitted to the department through the
department's formal election complaint publicly accessible
Internet website.
(3) Complaints submitted to the department through the
publicly accessible election day hotline.
(b) Contents.--The information in the report under
subsection (a) shall include the complaint, polling precinct and
county in which the complaint originated and what actions the
department took in regard to the complaint. Anonymous complaints
shall be excluded from the report.
(c) Submission.--Within 45 days of the election, the
department shall submit a report detailing complaints that were
received within five days of the election to the following:
(1) The President pro tempore of the Senate.
(2) The Majority Leader and Minority Leader of the
Senate.
(3) The Speaker of the House of Representatives.
(4) The Majority Leader and Minority Leader of the House
of Representatives.
(5) The Secretary of the Senate.
(6) The Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives.
(7) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
State Government Committee of the Senate.
(8) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
State Government Committee of the House of Representatives.
