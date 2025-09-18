DearMob iPhone Manager V6.8 Now Supports iOS 26 and iPhone 17 with Carnival Bundle for Apple Event 2025

DearMob Carnival: 62% off 4-in-1 Software Bundle

DearMob updates its iPhone Manager to support the iPhone 17 lineup and iOS 26, while launching a Carnival Bundle to celebrate Apple Event 2025.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DearMob announced the release of DearMob iPhone Manager V6.8, updated to fully support iOS 26 and the iPhone 17 lineup, including iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and the brand-new iPhone Air. Coinciding with the Apple Event 2025, DearMob also unveiled its Carnival promotion featuring a 4-in-1 software bundle offering up to 62% savings and lifetime access.

With iOS 26 rolling out and millions preparing to switch to the latest iPhones, smooth data migration and reliable file management have never been more essential. DearMob iPhone Manager V6.8 empowers users to back up their old device fully or restore files and data selectively onto a new iPhone in one click, without erasing data or depending on iTunes/iCloud/Finder. From photos and videos to messages, contacts, music, and app data, the software makes upgrading to iPhone 17 or iPhone Air fast, safe, and frustration-free.

Unlike Apple’s own tools, DearMob provides users with full control over their iOS files. It allows transferring and managing 15+ types of data between iPhone, iPad, and computer, via USB or Wi-Fi, without restrictions. Users can export original-quality photos (including ProRAW, AVIF, and HDR), convert HEIC to JPG on the fly, move 4K/8K videos and auto-convert unsupported formats, manage and edit their music library without syncing limits, and even turn any track into a custom ringtone. Beyond media, DearMob handles contacts, messages, calendars, eBooks, and app data, with built-in options to merge duplicates, encrypt sensitive files, and export in multiple formats.

With Apple’s latest releases, DearMob iPhone Manager becomes the go-to tool for every upgrade scenario:

• Switching to a new iPhone: Perform a full backup or transfer data selectively to iPhone 17 or iPhone Air.

• Upgrading to iOS 26: Keep all files intact while testing Apple’s newest OS.

• Managing media libraries: Organize, convert, and transfer music, movies, and photos with no compatibility headaches.

DearMob Carnival: 62% off 4-in-1 Software Bundle

To celebrate the Apple Event 2025, DearMob is also launching the DearMob Carnival, an exclusive deal that bundles four versatile tools: iPhone Manager, Photo Makeup, PDF Logo Remover, and a painting/drawing program — with up to 62% off and lifetime access. The bundle is designed to give Apple users not just smooth device management, but also creative and productivity tools to enhance their digital life.

"Apple’s iOS 26 and iPhone 17 lineup bring exciting changes, and our mission is to help users migrate and backup data without worrying about file limits and security," said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager at DearMob. "With Version 6.8 and the Carnival bundle, we provide both peace of mind and long-term value—backed by rock-solid, military-grade encryption to keep every photo, video, and file completely private and under users’ full control."

Pricing and Availability

DearMob iPhone Manager V6.8 is available now for Windows and macOS. Existing users can upgrade free of charge. New users can download the latest version at the official product page, and the DearMob Carnival Offer is available for a limited time at:

https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/gift-offer.htm

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a dynamic software company with a forward-looking vision. Its sub-brand, DearMob, is best known for the flagship product DearMob iPhone Manager, designed to give users complete control over their iOS devices. Committed to innovation and user-focused solutions, DearMob continues to deliver compact, competitive software for Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android users. For more information, visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.



