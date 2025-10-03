New Book by 2Mynds Offers a Game-Changing Blueprint for Routine Building in Sports and Corporate Life

Book Introduction

The Second Book by Dr. Leon Bax Delivers a Fresh Perspective on What It Takes to Turn Habits into Routines That Propel Performance

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where peak performance under pressure is a common demand, a new book is helping athletes and professionals alike build the mental routines that drive consistent excellence. Building Performance Routines: Empowering Habits Towards Impact, the latest release by Leon Bax, is now available on Amazon and is already making waves among elite performers.Written by medical scientist and former national judo champion Leon Bax, this is the second installment in the Flow Series. Bax combines scientific rigor with real-world athletic experience to deliver a practical guide for transforming everyday habits into high-impact performance routines.Whether you're a young athlete preparing for competition, a parent supporting a junior in elite sports, or a corporate leader navigating high-stakes decisions, this book offers a proven five-step system to train and apply mental skills that stabilize performance under pressure.“Although as an illustrated guide it helps with understanding key concepts, the book is primarily a toolkit,” says Bax. “It’s about scripting your mental game so you’re ready when it counts.”Why It Matters:- For athletes & parents: Learn how to build routines that help young athletes start focused, perform in clutch moments, and recover quickly.- For professionals: Discover how to manage stress, maintain clarity, and execute with precision in demanding corporate environments.- For everyone: A compact, travel-ready reference that keeps your mental routines within reach—on the field, in the boardroom, or during exams.Bax’s unique background—spanning clinical epidemiology, medical informatics, and elite sports—makes this book a rare blend of science and sport psychology. As the founder of 2Mynds, a startup focused on mental performance , Bax leads his team on a mission to help people thrive in high-pressure environments.Availability:Building Performance Routines is now available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon. A third, unique coil-bound version is available from the publisher’s site itself

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.