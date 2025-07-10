2Mynds Partners with UTR Sports as a Power Perks Partner to Elevate Athlete Performance Through Mental Fitness

2Mynds and UTR Partner for Optimal Athletic Performance

Addressing mental performance and emotional well-being among high-performance tennis and pickleball athletes

This is an exciting collaboration as it marks a shared commitment to mentally empowering tennis and pickleball players to thrive under pressure and enjoy a more fulfilling sports experience.” — Leon Bax

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a collaboration aimed at enhancing athlete performance, 2Mynds announces its partnership with UTR Sports, the creator of the world’s most accurate tennis rating system (UTR Rating) and innovative global tennis and pickleball platform. This collaboration seeks to redefine the approach to address mental performance and health challenges prevalent among high-performance tennis and pickleball athletes.With the 2Mynds & UTR Sports partnership, UTR Sports Power subscribers will be provided additional benefits through the Power Perks program with an exclusive $30 off on 2Mynds’ digital training platform subscription. Additionally, UTR Sports high school and college coach subscribers receive a 10% discount on solutions packages for their teams.2Mynds’ mental performance fitness training represents a paradigm shift by seamlessly integrating exercise physiology with psychology, moving from traditional therapy-based approaches to a more proactive training-focused model. Despite possessing the requisite skills, many athletes struggle to maintain performance under pressure. 2Mynds addresses this by introducing progressive mental workouts, akin to physical training routines, ensuring athletes are equipped to excel in competitive environments."At UTR Sports, we're committed to helping players progress and perform at their best—both on and off the court," said Chase Hodges, Senior Vice President at UTR Sports. "By combining mental fitness from 2Mynds with our ratings and analytics, this partnership adds a powerful layer of support to helping players reach their full potential."Leon Bax, PhD, Founder & CEO of 2Mynds, expresses his enthusiasm for the partnership with UTR Sports, emphasizing the importance of mental fitness training for athletes."This is an exciting collaboration as it marks a shared commitment to mentally empowering tennis and pickleball players at all levels to thrive under pressure and enjoy a more fulfilling sports experience,” said Dr. Bax. “And our goal is not only to enhance performance but also to provide players with the resources they need for their emotional well-being during the more challenging moments in sports and life."About UTR Sports: The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow the sports of tennis and pickleball with accurate global ratings, innovative software and events, and a global community centered around level-based play. The UTR Sports Platform is anchored by our renowned ratings technology. UTR Sports provides the technology and solutions relevant and valuable to players, from recreational to professional, coaches, and organizers. UTR Sports is creating opportunities and pathways, including the UTR Pro Tennis Tour, for players from all over the world, in all stages of life, to find better matches and unlock a more fun, affordable, and flexible experience.About 2Mynds: 2Mynds is a leading mental performance fitness startup with the mission to help individuals and organizations thrive at life. Founded by Leon Bax, PhD, 2Mynds offers innovative mental fitness solutions to athletes through their Flow 255platform, optimizing performance and enhancing well-being under pressure. 2Mynds empowers athletes to train their minds like they train their bodies: with workouts that challenge and translate to performance.

